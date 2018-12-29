India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test Day 4: Pat Cummins Records Career-Best Figures, India 7 Down

Jasprit Bumrah claimed a career-best figures of 6/33 as India bowled out Australia for paltry 151 runs on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG , Melbourne, on Friday. However, the hosts fought back with quick wickets in India's second innings. Pat Cummins picked up four big wickets in Hanuma Vihari (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1), while Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rohit Sharma for five, as Australia restricted India to 54/5 at stumps. With a lead of 346 runs, India are in command and eyeing a crucial 2-1 lead in the four-Test series. Debutant Mayank Agarwal (28 batting), who scored an impressive 76 in the first innings, and Rishabh Pant (6) were at the crease after 15 wickets fell in all on an exciting day. (LIVE SCORECARD)

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live updates between India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground

05:51 IST: SIX! That was an imposing shot from Rishabh Pant.

05:48 IST: Not out! Mohammed Shami is safe.

05:46 IST: Review time! Is it the seventh wicket for Pat Cummins? Mohammed Shami is the man under threat. Australia have opted for a review. Let's see.

05:44 IST: WICKET! Pat Cummins strikes again, dismisses Ravindra Jadeja for five. With this, he surpassed his previous Test-best figures of 6/79. India are 100/7 in 36.3 overs.

05:42 IST: FOUR! It came out of the middle of the bat of Ravindra Jadeja. And that brings up 100 for India.

05:41 IST: Three runs from the 36th over by Josh Hazlewood (1/16). India are 95/6 in 36 overs, with a lead of 387 runs.

05:35 IST: 1 run! Ravindra Jadeja takes a single. He will keep the strike. India are 96/2, 384 runs ahead of Australia.

05:31 IST: FOUR! Rishabh pant gets a boundary as India's lead reach 380. He hit that on the top of the bounce to drive it across the fence at deep point.

05:25 IST: Ravindra Jadeja comes to the crease.

05:24 IST: WICKET! Pat Cummins draws first blood on Day 4. Dismisses Mayank Agarwal for 42. The debutant missed out on a consecutive fifty. Cummins claimed his third five-wicket haul in Tests. India are 83/6, with a lead of 375 runs.

05:20 IST: FOUR! Byes! Pat Cummins, who dismissed Hanuma Vihari (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) yesterday, is being unlucky here.

05:17 IST: FOUR! Rishabh Pant slides it to backward point for a beautiful boundary. Nathan Lyon seems under pressure now.

05:14 IST: End of the over! India are 73/5 after 31 overs.

05:10 IST: SIX! And this one goes over the top of the head of Nathan Lyon. Does this call for a bowling change? India are 72/5, with a lead of 364 runs.

05:08 IST: SIX! That came off the middle of the bat. A gorgeous shot from Mayank Agarwal. India are 66/5 in 29.2 overs.

05:05 IST: 1 run! The lead goes past 350 for India.

05:04 IST: 2 runs! Rishabh Pant edged but safe. A dropped catch from Tim Paine gifts India some easy runs.

05:00 IST: Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant are out in the middle with India 54/6 and a lead of 346 runs. Nathan Lyon to start the Day 4 for Australia.

The covers have come off. Overcast conditions here at The G. Day 4 action in a bit #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/N6SHuxjIb9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2018

And the covers are off again! What an absolute roller coaster! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/LOZU1T7hJQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018

04:55 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia at the MCG, Melbourne.

Called a "genius" on air by Australia's former captain Michael Clarke, Bumrah also became the first bowler from the subcontinent to take a five-for or more in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year. Bumrah returned second-best figures for an Indian bowler in Australia after Kapil Dev's 8/106 at Adelaide in 1985. But he surpassed B Chandresekhar's twin hauls of 6/52 in each innings at this ground in 1977. Post tea, Australia's innings lasted for only four overs as Bumrah quickly cleaned up the worrisome tail. First he got rid of Tim Paine (22) caught behind, and then trapped Nathan Lyon (0) lbw.

Three balls later, he bowled Josh Hazlewood (0) as India took a hefty lead. Kohli though decided not to enforce the follow-on and the Indian mini-collapse followed thereafter. Cummins bounced out Hanuma Vihari (13) for the second time in this Test, while Cheteshwar Pujara (0) was caught at short square leg for a duck following his hundred in the first innings. India were reduced to 32/4 with a double break against Kohli and Rahane. Rohit Sharma was caught at slip off Josh Hazlewood (1-13) as India finished five-down but still in control of the game. Earlier, Australia sunk to 145/7 at tea. Post lunch, it took only four overs for Bumrah to strike again as he bowled Travis Head (20), playing on in the 37th over.