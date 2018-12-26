India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India Lose Hanuma Vihari After Steady Start

As the India vs Australia series moves into the third Test in Melbourne, Team India look revitalised with the return of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, and the inclusion of attacking batsman Mayank Agarwal, who has been waiting for his Test cap for quite sometime now. For the Boxing Day Test, India have dropped openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, which gives youngsters Hanuma Vihari and Agarwal the chance to open the innings, and set an impression. After being deflated by 146 runs in the second Test in Perth, India after a week's break will be putting their best foot forward. While there was a temptation to play all-rounder Hardik Pandya, a fit-again Rohit Sharma will give the cushion of an extra batsman. Indian team management in a departure from its convention, announced their playing XI, a day prior to the match ending speculations about the possible team combination. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground.

06:41 IST: Fifty up for India. Mayank Agarwal (33*) leading the charge with Cheteshwar Pujara (4*) solid from the other end..

06:36 IST: What a brilliant effort! Pujara could get a boundary there. But he gets three runs to drive India to 48/1 after 21.5 overs.

06:33 IST: Another maiden over by Cummins. India are 44 without loss in 21 overs.

06:24 IST: Change from the other end as well. Mitchell Marsh comes into the attack.

06:23 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara comes at the crease.

06:21 IST: WICKET! Cummins strikes the first blow for Australia. India lose Vihari for eight runs. And it brings to an end of a 40-run opening-wicket partnership. Pat Cummins did the magic with a brilliant bouncer. With this, Vihari has told the world about some of his weaknesses. And Australian bowlers and pacers from all across the globe don't hesitate to bowl bouncers.

06:18 IST: Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets to his name in the ongoing series 16 wickets. India fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have claimed 11 wickets each so far.

06:14 IST: No run! Agarwal defends it well. Just one run from the 17th over by Cummins.

06:10 IST: FOUR! Agarwal concludes the 16th over with a boundary. India are 36 without loss in 16 overs.

06:07 IST: Vihari scores a single as India get a run after 18 deliveries.

06:02 IST: No run! India are still 31/0. And Drinks are on the field after first 15 overs.

05:58 IST: Vihari seems in no hurry. And Lyon manages to bowl a maiden 14th over.

05:56 IST: End of the over! India are 31/0 in 13 overs.

05:55 IST: Vihari gets a new helmet. He has scored just three runs off 41 deliveries so far.

05:53 IST: Vihari suffers a nasty blow on the back side of his head. Cummins goes up to check whether the batsman is fine.

05:50 IST: Pat Cummins comes into the attack.

05:34 IST: FOUR! Absolute brilliance from Agarwal. India are 26/0 after eight overs.

05:33 IST: Hanuma Vihari is finally off the mark after 25 balls. He gets a quick single with a push through mid-on.

05:32 IST: Paine introduces the spinner in the eighth over.

05:29 IST: FOUR! Byes. Tim Paine let it go!

05:28 IST: First boundary for Agarwal. He couldn't get a start better than this.

05:26 IST: A maiden over by Hazlewood. Vihari has faced 21 deliveries and yet to score a single run. India are 13 without loss.

05:22 IST: After five over, India are 13 without any loss of wickets. Vihari is yet to score a run. However, he looks comfortable here.

05:21 IST: And after the bouncer, Agarwal negotiates with a double. Good running between the wickets.

05:20 IST: Starc throws a brilliant bouncer. And Agarwal leaves it with much grace.

05:15 IST: Nicely played! Three runs, again from the bat of Mayank Agarwal. He displays some confidence here with this shot. After all, he has come a long way to make it happen.

05:13 IST: Another maiden over by Mitchell Starc. India are four without any loss in the first three overs.

05:10 IST: Vihari looks calm enough at the crease and maybe that's what convinced Virat Kohli to play the all-rounder at the top order.

05:09 IST: End of the over! India are three without loss after first two overs.

05:07 IST: Agarwal goes off the mark with a confident push through cover. He gets three runs for India.

05:05 IST: Josh Hazlewood to share the new cherry with Starc. Agarwal to face the first ball of his international career.

05:04 IST: Starc starts with a maiden over. India are 0/0 in one over.

05:00 IST: Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari are on the crease to start India's proceedings in Melbourne. Mitchell Starc will open the attack for Australia.

04:50 IST: "We have a pretty inexperienced group so a win certainly helps. I would have laughed if someone would have told me last year that I will be the skipper for the Australian team in the next Boxing Day Test," says Australian captain Tim Paine.

04:44 IST: "We will make the first use of this surface. This pitch looks like a nice one but it looks bit dry. So, it is going to become slower and slower. We are taking this Test as the last Test of this tour. We want to be at our best for this match," says Virat Kohli at the toss.

04:40 IST: Australia Playing XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

04:36 IST: India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

04:33 IST: Toss! India have won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in Melbourne.

04:30 IST: We are just a few minutes away from the toss.

04:25 IST: Mayank Agarwal is set to make his debut in Melbourne.

04:20 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Time had already run out for Rahul, who had scored only 48 runs in four innings this series, including a highest of 44 in the second innings at Adelaide.In this year's overseas cycle alone, his average had dropped down to 20.94 in nine Tests with only one fifty-plus score. Vijay had done no better previously scored 49 runs in four innings this series, including a highest of 20 in the second innings at Perth. Overall in 2019, he only averages 18.80 in eight Tests, with one hundred against Afghanistan. Otherwise his highest score this year is 46 in the first innings against South Africa at Centurion. In this year's overseas cycle, his average drops down to 12.64 in seven Tests.

The sheer numbers indicated that the two couldn't be persisted with as they had become "walking wickets" for the Australian new ball bowlers. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, who is present in Melbourne indicated that Vihari is being looked as a stop-gap solution (with Prithvi Shaw injured). Agarwal though has earned his place by sheer weight of runs in domestic cricket as well as for India A and couldn't be ignored any further by either selectors or the team management. While Vihari bats at number three for Andhra, he has previously opened for Hyderabad earlier in his first-class career.

It suffices to say that he has impressed the team management sufficiently in his two Test outings thus far to be handed this responsibility against Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Even so, this new strategy from the think tank again puts the spotlight on Rohit Sharma, who will be eager to make an impression after yet another batting order shuffle to accommodate him.

In the past, India have dropped Cheteshwar Pujara (Sydney, 2014), moved Ajinkya Rahane to number three (Colombo, 2015), and even skipper Virat Kohli has batted at number three (St. Lucia, 2016) to make way for Sharma in the line-up. The batsman continues to underwhelm with his indifferent Test form, albeit he did score an attacking 37 runs at Adelaide out of India's first innings total of 250.