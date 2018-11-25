India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: India's Lose Openers After A Sensational Start

All-rounder Krunal Pandya picked up four wickets as Australia scored 164 for six in the third and final T20 International (T20I) against India in Sydney on Sunday. A 33-run partnership down the order between Nathan Coulter-Nile (13) and Marcus Stoinis (25) propelled the home team to a fighting total after Australia wasted a solid start. Skipper Aaron Finch after winning the toss opted to bat and the team got off to a terrific start. Both the openers Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short played brilliantly adding 68 runs for the first wicket. Things turned around for India in the ninth over after Kuldeep Yadav broke the opening stand, dismissing Finch for 28. Krunal Pandya, in the next over dismissed D'Arcy Short (33) and Ben McDermott (0) on consecutive deliveries to bring India back into the game. Glenn Maxwell (13) along with Alex Carey (27) tried to steady the Australian inning but both got out trying to up the scoring rate. After striking at crucial intervals in the middle overs, India pacers failed to restrict the run scoring towards the end. Coulter-Nile and Stoinis played useful knocks helping Australia reach 164 in stipulated 20 overs. For India, Krunal ended with figures of 4-36 while Kuldeep Yadav took 1-19. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed proved expensive and went wicket-less in the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

15:59 IST: Change in bowling for Australia! Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell comes in to replace Adam Zampa. IND 78-2 after 8 overs.

15:57 IST: SIX! KL Rahul opens his account with a six. Back of a length delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Rahul rocks on to the back-foot and hits the ball in front of square to collect six runs. IND 76-2 after 7.4 overs.

15:54 IST: Wicket-maiden! Excellent over from Adam Zampa comes to an end. Nathan Coulter-Nile comes back into the attack. IND 67-2 after 7 overs.

15:52 IST: OUT! Rohit Sharma misses a straighter one from Adam Zampa. The ball crashes onto the stumps. Wicket in the first over for Zampa. Rohit walks back after scoring 23 runs. IND 67-2 after 6.5 overs.

15:49 IST: Excellent over from from Mitchell Starc comes to an end. 5 runs and a wicket from it. Change in bowling for Australia! Leg spinner Adam Zampa comes in to replace Marcus Stoinis. IND 67-1 after 6 overs.

15:44 IST: Review from Australia! Original decision from umpire is not out. Mitchell Starc looked confident about that one and he has convinced Aaron Finch to go for the review. Full length delivery from Starc and Shikhar Dhawan misses the ball completely. OUT! Ball tracking clearly shows that the ball is hitting the stumps. Dhawan walks back after scoring a quickfire 41-run knock. IND 67-1 after 5.3 overs.

15:42 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the first over from Marcus Stoinis. This time Shikhar Dhawan flat bats the ball over long on to collect four runs. 22-run over from Stoinis comes to an end. It's raining boundaries and sixes for India at the moment. IND 62-0 after 5 overs.

15:37 IST: SIX! Another clean strike from Rohit Sharma. Back of a length delivery from Marcus Stoinis and Rohit hits the ball over long-on to collect six runs. IND 46-0 after 4.2 overs.

15:36 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Over-pitched delivery from Coulter-Nile and Shikhar Dhawan drives the ball effortlessly to collect four runs. 20-run over from Coulter-Nile finally comes to an end. IND 40-0 after 4 overs.

15:34 IST: SIX! This time its Shikhar Dhawan. Slower ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile from round the wicket and Dhawan clubs the ball over deep mid wicket to colect his first six of the match.

15:32 IST: SIX! First one for India in the run chase. Short pitched delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Rohit Sharma reads the length early. Pulls the ball effortlessly behind square leg to collect his first maximum of the match. IND 27-0 after 3.1 overs.

15:29 IST: FOUR! Cracking shot from Shikhar Dhawan on the final ball of Mitchell Starc's second over. Over pitched delivery from the left-hander and Dhawan drives the ball beautifully to collect four runs. IND 20-0 after 3 overs.

15:25 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Shikhar Dhawan rocks on to the back foot and pulls the ball in style to collect his first boundary of the match. Mitchell Starc will continue from the other end. IND 12-0 after 2 overs.

15:22 IST: FOUR! First boundary for India! Back of a length delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Rohit Sharma hits the ball over short fine leg to collect his first boundary of the match. IND 7-0 after 1.1 overs.

15:18 IST: India are off the mark straightaway in the run-chase! Out-swinger from Mitchell Strac and the ball finds the outer half of Rohit Sharma's bat and runs down towards the third man. Rohit completes an easy single.

15:16 IST: Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle to start the run chase for India. Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings for Australia.

Innings break - Australia set a target of 165 for India in the third and final T20I in Sydney.

14:57 IST: FOUR! Marcus Stoinis finishes off in style for Australia. Collects a boundary down the leg side of the final ball of the innings. 15 runs in the final over for Australia. Australia end their innings on 164 for six.

14:50 IST: FOUR! Terrific shot from Nathan Coulter-Nile on the final ball of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's over. Clears his front leg and hits the ball through extra cover region to collect four runs. Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the final over. AUS 149-6 after 19 overs.

14:46 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Jasprit Bumrah. Full toss outside off stump from Bumrah and Marcus Stoinis hits the ball behind point to collect his first boundary. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in to bowl his final over. AUS 137-6 after 18 overs.

14:43 IST: OUT! What an effort from Jasprit Bumrah off his own bowling. Dangerous Chris Lynn is run-out for 13. Bumrah gets a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Lynn fails to make it back in time. Big blow for Australia. AUS 131-6 after 17.2 overs.

14:40 IST: FOUR! Short and wide outside off stump from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Chris Lynn goes over extra covers to collect his first boundary of the match. Lynn picked up the slower ball early and hits it in the gap. AUS 127-5 after 16.4 overs.

14:34 IST: OUT! What a comeback from Krunal Pandya. After getting hit for consecutive boundaries, Krunal gets rid of Alex Carey. Gets his fourth wicket of the match. Carey walks back after scoring 27 runs. AUS 119-5 after 15.5 overs.

14:33 IST: FOUR! Reverse sweep from Alex Carey and he collect his third fourth boundary of the match.

14:31 IST: Expensive over from Khaleel Ahmed comes to an end. Nine runs from it. Krunal Pandya comes in to bowl his final over. AUS 107-4 after 15 overs.

14:28 IST: FOUR! Full toss from Khaleel Ahmed and Alex Carey hits the ball through covers to collect his second boundary of the match. Excellent timing on that occasion from the left-hander. Places the ball beautifully in the gap. AUS 104-4 after 14.3 overs.

14:23 IST: OUT! Third wicket for Krunal Pandya. What a match this has been for the left-arm spinner. This time he gets rid off dangerous Glenn Maxwell. Arm ball from round the wicket and Maxwell goes after it. Hits the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at long on. Rohit makes no mistake this time around.

14:21 IST: Tidy over from Kuldeep Yadav comes to an end. Five runs from it. Krunal Pandya will continue from the other end. AUS 90-3 after 13 overs.

14:14 IST: Tight over from Kuldeep Yadav comes to an end. Just three runs from it. AUS 79-3 after 11 overs.

14:11 IST: Excellent over from Krunal Pandya comes to an end. Three runs and two wickets from it. AUS 76-3 after 10 overs.

14:09 IST: OUT! First ball duck for Ben McDermott. Another arm ball from Krunal Pandya from round the wicket and McDermott goes for the sweep shot. Misses the ball completely. Trapped right in front of the stumps. Two in two for Krunal Pandya! AUS 73-3 after 9.2 overs.

14:05 IST: Another review from Australia! This time it's D'Arcy Short who calls for the review. Original decision from umpire is out. Arm ball from Krunal Pandya traps Short in front of the stumps. Replay confirms that the ball was hitting the stumps this time. OUT is the final decision. Short walks back after scoring 33 runs.

14:02 IST: Review from Glenn Maxwell! Original decision is out from the umpire. And terrific review from the Australian. Replay clearly shows the the ball was turning too much. Ball-tracking confirms that the ball was missing the leg stump. Maxwell survives!

13:59 IST: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav strikes for India. Aaron Finch goes for the sweep shot but top edges the ball. Krunal Pandya a short fine leg completes the catch with ease. Finch's 28-run knock comes to an end.

13:57 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Krunal Pandya. Finch plays the ball late and places it beautifully behind point to collect his fourth boundary of the match. 12 runs including a dropped catch from Pandya's first over. AUS 64-0 after 8 overs

13:54 IST: Dropped! Over pitched delivery from Krunal Pandya and Aaron Finch goes after it. Fails to time the ball and skies it in the air. Rohit Sharma comes running in from deep mid wicket but fails to hold on to the ball.

13:53 IST: Tight over from Kuldeep Yadav comes to an end. Just three runs from it. Krunal Pandya will now bowl from the other end.

13:50 IST: 50 up for Australia! Aaron Finch comes down the track against Kuldeep Yadav and pushes the ball in mid wicket region to collect a single and 50 comes up for Australia in 6.2 overs.

13:48 IST: FOUR! Final ball of the over is a full-toss from Jasprit Bumrah and D'Arcy Short makes the most of it. Hits the ball through the point region to collect four runs. Change in bowling for India. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes in to replace Khaleel Ahmed. AUS 49-0 after 6 overs

13:43 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Khaleel Ahmed. Slower delivery outside off from Khaleel. Finch picks it up early and hits the ball over mid off to collect four runs. AUS 41-0 after 5 overs.

13:40 IST: FOUR! Short pitched delivery from Khaleel Ahmed and Aaron Finch pulls the ball in style to collect his second boundary of the match. AUS 33-0 after 4.2 overs.

13:38 IST: First over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. Seven runs from it. Change of ends for Khaleel Ahmed. AUS 28-0 after 4 overs.

13:34 IST: FOUR! First ball from Jasprit Bumrah is short and wide outside off and D'Arcy Short cuts the ball through point region to collect yet another boundary. Australia are off to a terrific start. AUS 25-0 after 3.1 overs.

13:31 IST: FOUR! Over-pitched delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and D'Arcy Short goes straight down the ground to collect four runs. Brilliant timing on that occasion from the left-hander. AUS 20-0 after 2.1 overs.

13:26 IST: FOUR! What a shot from Aaron Finch. Back of a length delivery from Khaleel Ahmed and Finch stands tall and punches the ball through mid wicket region to collect his first boundary of the match. AUS 12-0 after 1.2 overs.

13:24 IST: First over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to an end. 8 runs from it. Khaleel Ahmed will share the ball with Bhuvneshwar from the other end. AUS 8-0 after 1 over.

13:22 IST: FOUR! Cracking shot from D'Arcy Short. Wide delivery outside off from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Short hits the ball through covers to collect his first boundary of the match. AUS 6-0 after 0.4 overs.

13:20 IST: Australia are off the mark straightaway! On the pads from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and D'Arcy Short places the ball in mid-wicket region to collect a single. AUS 1-0 after 0.1 overs

13:18 IST: Openers D'Arcy Short and Aaron Finch are out in the middle for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India. One slip in position for him. Here we go!

13:00 IST: Fans are all set for the final T20I clash!

12:55 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmeed, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

12:50 IST: Australian skipper Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bat against India in the final T20I in Sydney.

12:40 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia.

The middle order looks settled with stumper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in good nick. The duo came out all guns blazing in Brisbane and their knocks brought the visitors back in the hunt while chasing a challenging total. However, Pant's inexperience was clearly visible as the Delhi stumper played an unwanted and completely immature shot to throw his wicket.

Coming to India's bowling, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was accurate with the leather after conceding just 20 runs from his three overs besides picking up a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well with figures of 1/20 from four overs. Also, K Khaleel Ahmed, who was clobbered for 55 runs in Brisbane, showed signs of improvement after scalping two wickets for 39 runs from four overs. On the other hand, Australia would once again expect fireworks from Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who failed in the last contest. The all-rounder was effective both with the bat and ball in Brisbane and would like to repeat it again.

Ben McDermott also showed he could be a surprise package for the visitors after a sensible 30-ball 32 in Melbourne. Also, Adam Zampa proved beneficial for the host in the first game and the Australian team management will once again hope their side replicate the Brisbane show here.

Teams:

India - Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia - Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.