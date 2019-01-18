India vs Australia, Live Score 3rd ODI: India-Australia Series Decider Halted By Rain In Melbourne

A self-assured Team India will be eyeing a maiden bilateral One-day International (ODI) series triumph on Australian soil after their historic Test conquest when they take on the hosts in the tour finale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by 34 runs and India won the second in Adelaide by six wickets. India have never won a bilateral ODI series on Australian soil, and their only series wins in the 50-over format came in 1985 (World Championship of Cricket) and 2008 (CB Series). Interestingly, the ongoing three-match affair is only the second bilateral ODI series India have played in Australia, losing 4-1 in 2016. Also, by winning the third ODI in Melbourne, India will finish the current 2018-19 tour without losing a series Down Under. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 3rd ODI, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground.

UPDATE: Two balls in the game and it has started to rain again. Play suspended.#AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

08:02 IST: The rain has interrupted the play right after the first two balls by Bhvneshwar Kumar. The rain is not too heavy but the covers are on.

08:00 IST: Players are out in the middle. Alex Carey and Aaron Finch will Australia's innings at the MCG. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling attack.

07:48 IST: "There might be a touch of moisture but it's still a good surface. It might be slow to start with, but it won't change too much during the course of the game. I think It's been an exciting couple of weeks, a great win in Sydney and a really good game in Adelaide. We're ready to go for the series decider. I do hope to just get back to my natural game to be honest," says Australian captain Aaron Finch at the toss.

07:44 IST: "It's quite overcast. It's going to be stop-start, with the rain around, and as a batsman we are never in, so that's the idea. We've had a good tour and we want to finish on a high. Levelling the series was important, now both the teams are set up for the decider. All the boys are motivated for the game," says Virat Kohli after winning the toss.

07:39 IST: Australia Playing XI: Alex Carey (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa

07:35 IST: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

India have won the toss and they will BOWL first #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/McalG2KwxG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2019

07:31 IST: TOSS! India win toss, opt to bowl first. India have made three changes to their playing eleven. Mohammed Siraj makes way for Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav replaces Ambati Rayudu. For Australia, Billy Stanlake comes in for Jason Behrendorff and Adam Zampa replaces Nathan Lyon.

07:28 IST: We are now a few minutes away from the toss. The play is expected to start on scheduled time.

07:24 IST: Toss will be at 7:30 PM IST if there's no further rain, the BCCI confirms.

Toss at 1 PM local if no further rain. Play to start at scheduled time #AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

07:20 IST: Vijay Shankar is all set to make his ODI debut for India.

Vijay Shanker is all set to make his debut for #TeamIndia#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ErqruCeXBs — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

07:18 IST: Covers are on! We might see a delayed start in Melbourne.

A glum afternoon here at Melbourne. Covers are on at the moment.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4cYYBvhUAg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

A few morning showers in Melbourne means the covers are on at the MCG, but the forecast for the rest of the day is looking. Toss for #AUSvIND series decider in about an hour pic.twitter.com/uOswgdVoLE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2019

07:15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia in Melbourne.

India started their tour with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that ended in a 1-1 draw. It was followed by a historic first-ever Test series win for India on Australian soil. Virat Kohli became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia as the visitors defeated the hosts by a 2-1 margin. While India will take winning momentum into the third ODI, their only worry at the moment is the fifth bowling option. So far in the series, senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been impressive, while the two left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have provided control and breakthroughs in the middle overs.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, India have used full-time seamers as their fifth bowling option both at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Adelaide Oval. Khaleel Ahmed (0-55) and Mohammed Siraj (0-76) though failed to impress in their singular outings. It becomes a particularly crucial aspect considering that India will go in with the same batting line-up as in the first two matches. With Virat Kohli not keen on bowling Ambati Rayudu again in the series, they need to get their five-bowler attack right on the money. Seam bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are in contention and both had a rigorous workout during the optional training session on Thursday at the MCG.