India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Mitchell Starc Strikes As India Lose KL Rahul For A Duck In Chase

Australia were bowled out for 243, setting India 287 to win on fourth day of the second Test in Perth. After India conceded a 43-run lead on first innings, Mohammed Shami claimed a career-best 6-56 to restrict the target to fewer than 300. Variable bounce was a big factor as the Australians lost their last six wickets for 51 runs, despite a 36-run final-wicket stand between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Usman Khawaja top scored with 72. Earlier in the morning session, Khawaja and skipper Tim Paine frustrated the Indian bowlers as Australia dominated the morning session on Day 4 of the second Test in Perth. Khawaja and Paine strung together a solid 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket taking Australia's total to 190 for four. The hosts also extended their lead to 233 runs in the second innings. Resuming on 132 for four, the hosts scored only 58 runs in the entire session at 1.93 runs per over but ensured that the Indian bowlers tasted no success. The duo played a defensive game, only striking three boundaries in 30 overs of play. Khawaja showed great patience against the Indian pacers leaving almost everything outside the line of the off stump. The 31-year-old in the process got to his 14th half-century off 155 balls. For India, bowlers toiled hard but were not able to provide any breakthroughs. Skipper Virat Kohli and his pace quartet tried everything but were not able to manage any success. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

12:07 IST: OUT! Mitchell Starc gets the first wicket for Australia. Disastrous start for India. KL Rahul walks back for a duck. Rahul was trying to leave the ball on that occasion but it finds the toe end of the bat and goes on back to the stumps.

12:04 IST: Openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are out in the middle to start the run chase for India. Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings for India. Three slips and a gully for him.

Innings break - Australia 243 all-out in the second inning. India need 287 runs to win.

6 wickets for Shami. His career best figures. 3 for Bumrah and 1 for Ishant. Australia 243. India require 287 to win #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JPTmqtzguY — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2018

11:55 IST: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah gets the final wicket. Cleans up Mitchell Starc for 14. Australia bundle out for 243 runs in the second innings.

11:52 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Umesh Yadav! Josh Hazlewood edges the ball but it fails to carry to slips. Goes past between second slip and gully fielder and runs towards the fence. Australia lead India by 284 runs in the second innings.

11:45 IST: FOUR! Another boundary for Josh Hazlewood. This time he hits Ishant Sharma over gully region to collect four runs. The partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood has now moved on to 24 runs. AUS 231-9

11:43 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Mohammed Shami. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are collecting some important runs here for Australia. Shami bowls on the pads Hazlewood timesthe ball beautifully to collect a boundary. Australia now lead India by 270 runs in the second innings.

11:38 IST: Four byes! Ishant Shamra bowls wide down the leg side and a diving Rishabh Pant is unable to stop the ball. Boundary to end the over from Ishant. Mohammed Shami will continue from the other end.

11:35 IST: Bowling change for India after the drinks break! Ishant Sharma comes in to replace Jasprit Bumrah.

11:31 IST: FOUR! Mitchell Starc goes straight down the ground and collect an important boundary. Over-pitched delivery from Mohammed Shami and Starc times the ball beautifully to collect four runs. Australia now lead India by 256 runs in the second innings. Drinks are on the field now!

11:27 IST: Maiden! Jasprit Bumrah is keeping up the pressure from the other end. Another excellent over from him. Mohammed Shami will continue from the other end. AUS 207-9 after 88 overs.

11:21 IST: OUT! Another short-pitched delivery from Mohammed Shami. This time Nathan Lyon clears his front leg and hits the ball over cover region. Mistimes and Hanuma Vihari completes a simple catch in the deep. Australia are nine down now. Shami takes his sixth wicket.

11:17 IST: Nasty bouncer from Mohammed Shami! The ball hits the grill of Nathan Lyon's helmet. The physio is on the field but Lyon looks fine. That was a superb delivery from Shami. The Australian tailenders are really struggling against the Indian pacers.

11:15 IST: FOUR! Short and wide outside off stump from Mohammed Shami and Lathan Lyon hits the ball over covers to collect his first boundary in the second innings. Australia now lead by 250 runs.

11:10 IST: Maiden! Another tight over from Mohammed Shami comes to an end. He is bowling brilliantly at the moment. Jasprit Bumrah will continue from the other end.

11:06 IST: Four leg-byes and 200 comes up for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah drifts down the leg side and the ball clips the pad of Nathan Lyon and runs away towards the fence. Successful over from Bumrah comes to an end. AUS 202-8 after 84 overs.

11:03 IST: OUT! Another wicket for India! This time it's Jasprit Bumrah who strikes from the other end. Cleans up Pat Cummins. The ball kept really low and went past under Cummins' bat. What a comeback this has been from the Indian team. Four wickets in quick succession for India. Cummins walks back after scoring just one run. AUS 198-8 after 83.3 overs.

11:00 IST: Another excellent over from Mohammed Shami comes to an end. A wicket and just one run from it.

10:54 IST: OUT! Mohammed strikes again! And this time it's dangerous Usman Khawaja who walks back after scoring 72 runs. Shami gets the bouncer right and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant completes an easy catch. Fourth five-wicket haul for Shami in Test cricket.

10:53 IST: Full-toss to end the over from Jasprit Bumrah. Pat Cummins fails to make the connection with the ball. Just one run from the over. Mohamed Shami will continue from the other end.

10:44 IST: Pat Cummins survives the hat-trick ball. Tucks the ball towards point and completes an easy single.

10:43 IST: Maiden! Tight start from Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. All eyes will be on Mohammed Shami now. He is on a hat-trick.

10:38 IST: OUT! Back to back wickets for Mohammed Shami. This time it's Aaron Finch, who is caught down the leg side. Another short-pitched delivery from Shami and Finch only manages to glove the ball. Rishabh Pant completes the catch with ease. Two in two for Shami. He will be on a hat-trick in the next over. AUS 192-6 after 79 overs

10:36 IST: OUT! Mohammed Shami strikes in the first over after lunch break. Nasty bouncer from Shami and Tim Paine had no clue about that one. Balloons the ball and Virat Kohli at second slip completes a simple catch. Paine walks back after scoring 37 runs.

10:33 IST: Usman Khawaja tucks the ball on the leg side for a single and Australia are off the mark in the post-lunch session. AUS 191-4 after 78.2 overs.

10:30 IST: Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine are back in the middle for Australia. Mohammed Shami will start the post-lunch proceedings for India. Two slips and a gully for him.

Lunch, Day 4 - Australia 190 for four. Lead India by 233 runs in the second innings.

Lunch in Perth!



Australia take the session. Paine and Khawaja added 58 runs without losing a wicket, extending their lead to 233.



India in trouble? #AUSvIND LIVE

https://t.co/viG01Bpvlc pic.twitter.com/dDBUxVVDtw — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2018

09:53 IST: Ishant Sharma completes the final over before lunch. Just one run from it. Usman Khawaja remains unbeaten on 67 alongside skipper Tim Paine, who is batting on 37.

09:43 IST: FOUR! Beautiful cover drive from Tim Paine. Wide delivery outside off stump from Hanuma Vihari and Paine times the ball to perfection. Australia looking to score some quick runs here. They now lead India by 231 runs in the second innings.

09:34 IST: FOUR! Short and wide outside off stump from Mohammed Shami and Tim Paine times the ball beautifully to collect four runs. This is only the second boundary of the morning session. Poor delivery from Shami and Paine makes the most of it. AUS 181-4 after 72.5 overs. Lead India by 224 runs in the second innings.

09:30 IST: Tight over from from Hanuma Vihari comes to an end. Three runs from it. Vihari has bowled decently against Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine but has not looked threatening. Both the Australian batsmen have played responsibly against the off spinner.

09:22 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine. Khawaja hits the ball on the off side for a single and 50-run partnership comes up between the two in 177 balls.

09:21 IST: Maiden! Another tight over from Jasprit Bumrah. Hanuma Vihari will continue from the other end. Australia going strong at the moment.

09:13 IST: Appeal for lbw! Brilliant yorker from Jasprit Bumrah but there was big inside edge off Tim Paine's bat. 142 km/hr delivery with excellent accuracy. Jasprit Bumrah has been terrific with his yorkers.

09:11 IST: Tidy start from Hanuma Vihari. Just two runs from his first over. Another bowling change for India. Jasprit Bumrah comes back to replace Umesh Yadav.

09:08 IST: Bowling change for India! Spinner comes in for the first time on Day 4. Hanuma Vihari replaces Ishant Sharma.

09:03 IST: 50 for Usman Khawaja! This has been a brilliant knock from the left-hander under pressure. After the loss of three quick wickets Khawaja has batted beautifully alongside skipper Tim Paine. Scores his 14th half-century in Test cricket. Clips the ball on the leg side and takes three runs. Australia now lead India by 200 runs in the second innings. AUS 157-4 after 64 overs.

FIFTY! A gritty knock from Usman Khawaja as he brings up his 14th Test half-century off 155 balls. Top stuff: https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SXY9oYtSLd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2018

08:58 IST: Another tidy over from Umesh Yadav comes to an end. Just two runs from it. The Indian pacers have been disciplined since the morning but have not managed to get the breakthrough. Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine have been really watchful.

08:53 IST: Beautiful delivery from Ishant Sharma! Just misses the off stump. Angled in delivery from Ishant and the ball moves away after pitching. Tim Paine had no clue about that one. AUS 151-4 after 61.3 overs.

08:48 IST: Drinks break - First hour of the morning session has come to an end and it has been a slow start for Australia on Day 4. They have scored only 19 runs in 13 overs. Both Usman Khawaja (48) and Tim Paine (19) have been very cautious against the Indian pacers.

08:45 IST: Usman Khawaja takes a quick single and 150 comes up for Australia in 60.4 overs. They now lead India by 193 runs in the second innings.

08:41 IST: That one kept really low but Tim Paine gets his bat down in time. The pitch is getting really difficult to bat on. Not a good sign for the Indian batsmen. They have to bat last in this Test.

08:38 IST: Interesting field change from India! Leg slip has now come in for Tim Paine. Ishant now has two slips, a gully and a leg slip in position now for the Australian skipper. AUS 147-4 after 59.3 overs.

08:33 IST: It has been a slow start for Australia on Day 4. Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine have only scored 12 runs in the last 45 minutes. Tidy over from Ishant Sharma comes to an end.

08:28 IST: Double bowling change for India! Ishant Sharma now replaces Mohammed Shami at the other end. First over from Umesh Yadav was a tidy one. Just one run from it. AUS 143-4 after 57 overs.

08:24 IST: Change in bowling for India! Umesh Yadav comes in to replace Jasprit Bumrah.

08:23 IST: Another tidy over from Mohammed Shami comes to an end. After three back-to-back maidens, Shami this time concedes just two runs in his fourth over. AUS 142-4 after 56 overs.

08:16 IST: That was close! It would have been out if Jasprit Bumrah's throw was on target. Usman Khawaja goes for a quick single but that was an error in judgement. Bumrah in his follow through picks up the ball but fails to hit the stumps at the non striker's end.

08:15 IST: Beaten! Another play and miss from Usman Khawaja. Jasprit Bumrah has been terrific with his line and length this morning.

08:09 IST: The last delivery from Jasprit Bumrah kept a bit low. The pitch is showing signs of variable bounce. Australia currently have lead of 182 runs. Both Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine have been very cautious at the start on Day 4. AUS 139-4 after 53 overs.

08:05 IST: Maiden! Another tight over from Mohammed Shami comes to an end. Shami has been very disciplined this morning. Jasprit Bumrah will continue from the other end.

08:01 IST: FOUR! That was a good delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. Takes the outside edge of Tim Paine's bat but doesn't carry to slips. Goes through between the second slip and gully fielder and runs to the fence. AUS 138-4 after 51 overs.

07:57 IST: Maiden! Excellent start from Mohammed Shami. All the six deliveries were just outside the line of the off stump. Usman Khawaja patiently negotiates them.

07:53 IST: Tight start from Jasprit Bumrah. Three runs from his first over. Mohammed Shami will share the ball with Bumrah from the other end. AUS 134-4 after 49 overs.

07:49 IST: Runs straightaway for Australia! Tim Paine pushes the ball towards extra cover and takes a comfortable single.

07:48 IST: Usman Khawaja (41*) and Tim Paine (8*) are out in the middle to start Day 4 for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for India.

07:25 IST: Marcus Harris was struck on the head in the final session on Day 3. Take a look at what Jasprit Bumrah's bouncer did to the helmet.

The helmet of Marcus Harris after copping a nasty short ball on day three #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zD0D55l2Y0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2018

07:17 IST: Good news for Australia!

Aaron Finch warms up with a big 'ol bandage on that finger #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jPGVuDygvy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2018

07:15 IST: Here's a look at the pitch!

07:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates from Day 4 of the second Test between India and Australia.

Usman Khawaja and skipper Tim Paine were batting on 41 and eight runs respectively as Australia clinched a slight advantage after posting 132/4 in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India in Perth on Sunday. The hosts now have a 175-run lead against India. Earlier in the day, India resumed from their overnight score of 172/3 and India skipper Virat Kohli's classic centurion knock helped the visitors post a total of 283 runs on the board before being bowled out. Australia had posted 33/0 at tea, with Aaron Finch, who was batting on 25, forced to retire hurt just before the break after being hit on his hand by a Mohammed Shami's delivery.

The Indian fast bowlers hit back with four wickets in the final session. Shami ended the day with figures of 2/23 while fellow pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma bagged a wicket each. Earlier, off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the most successful of the Australian bowlers with figures of 5/67 as India were dismissed a short while after lunch.

The visitors were boosted by a sublime century by skipper Kohli who scored 123 runs off 257 balls with 13 boundaries and a six over third man. It was a crucial knock in difficult circumstances and contained bucket loads of grit and determination as well as pure class. India had lost Kohli's fellow overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane right at the start of the day. Rahane could not add to his overnight score of 51.