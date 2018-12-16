 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Key As India Eye Big First Innings Total

Updated: 16 December 2018 07:51 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane established a 90-run partnership stand to help India recover after early blows.

India vs Australia Live Score: Virat Kohli scored 82 runs off 181 balls. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, the skipper and his deputy, helped India recover from early blows as the visitors were 172/3 at stumps on day two of the second Test against Australia in Perth on Saturday. India still trail Australia by 154 runs with seven wickets in hand. Resuming at 277/6 on a difficult pitch, Australian captain Tim Paine and Pat Cummins put on a half-century stand for the seventh wicket, before the team was bowled out for 326. Australia did well to get the openers out cheaply, with a wicket on each before and after lunch, leaving the visitors in trouble at 8/2. This led to Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli putting their heads down to do some damage control. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3, Straight From Perth.

07:48 IST: Virat Kohli (82) and Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle for India. Nathan Lyon will start the proceedings for Australia of Day 3. 

07:45 IST: Mitchell Starc will look to get some reverse swing with the old ball. 

07:38 IST: 11 overs to go for the second new ball. Will Australia go for it straightaway?

07:30 IST: Here's a look at the pitch! 

07:20 IST: Big day for the Indian team as they eye a big first innings total. 

07:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates from the Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia.

Pujara as usual anchored himself to the crease, while Kohli checked his aggression in the face of some very tight, disciplined bowling from Australia. By tea, India had managed to trudge to 70/2 in 32.0 overs without losing another wicket, however, the ball was still clearly in Australia's court. 

Ironically, it was only after Pujara fell, with the score reading 82/3, that India managed to actually push back against the relentless Australian bowlers.  A brilliant counter-attack by Rahane eased the pressure on the Indian captain. 
 

 

