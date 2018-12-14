India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Aaron Finch-Marcus Harris Stand Consolidates Australia In Perth

India will face Australia in the second Test of the four-match series, starting Friday. With the pitch at Perth set to offer bounce and pace, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the Indian team was more excited than nervous going into the match. India have a potent pace attack in the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav and it will be interesting to see who the fourth pacer will be. Keeping with tradition in Perth, a raging quick wicket has been laid out for the second Test and a healthy layering of grass which could impact strategies for both sides. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live updates between India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1, straight from the Optus Stadium.

09:04 IST: Boundary from Marcus Harris, and that brings up an unbeaten 50-run opening wicket stand between Harris and Aaron Finch. The duo have helped Australia dominate the opening session so far.

Four more for Harris and that's the 50-run partnership for the Aussie opening duo!



09:00 IST: Maiden over from Mohammed Shami, Australia 47 for no loss.

08:53 IST: Poor length from Umesh Yadav, on to the pads to Marcus Harris as he eases it towards the mid-wicket to pick two runs. India need to find a breakthrough in a hurry here, Australia 47 for no loss after 13 overs.

08:44 IST: Huge lbw appeal from Mohammed Shami! Umpire calls it not out, Shami reckons he has got rid of Aaron Finch. India go for a review. Ball-tracking shows the ball-pitching in line, impact in line and the ball just missing the stumps. Nigel Llong's decision stands, India lose a review.

08:40 IST: Boundary! Sixth of the morning, comes off Marcus Harris' bat, leans on the delivery from Umesh Yadav and punches it through the covers to pick four runs.

08:37 IST: Good commitment from Virat Kohli, he dived on the ropes to save a certain Marcus Harris boundary. Harris had driven the delivery through the covers beautifully off Jasprit Bumrah. The openers for Australia are looking in good touch here. India need to find a breakthrough, they have used 3 bowlers so far.

08:35 IST: Easy pickings for Australia, Aaron Finch picks three off Jasprit Bumrah towards deep mid-wicket.

08:33 IST: Run-out opportunity! Aaron Finch thought there's a quick single but Marcus Harris sent him back with a loud NO, as Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on short mid-on collected the ball to throw it towards the striker's end and missed.

08:30 IST: First bowling chance for India, Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma.

08:22 IST: Back-to-back boundaries! Marcus Harris got in good position and punches it straight down the ground to pick up four runs. Similar looking shot the second one as well, Ishant Sharma is clearly struggling with his length here. Australian batsmen in control, 27 for no loss after 7 overs.

08:20 IST: No-ball from Ishant Sharma! Close call, but the umpires are under pressure here after facing criticism during the Adelaide Test.

08:19 IST: Boundary! Ishant Sharma struggling with his line here, the delivery was drifting down the leg as Marcus Harris makes a slight touch and the ball races away to the boundary.

08:18 IST: Boundary! Edged and the ball will go past the gully, Finch will pick his second boundary of the innings with that. Australia 14/0 after 6 overs.

08:16 IST: Marcus Harris gets off the mark on the 16th delivery he faces, nudges it towards the square from the inswinging delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. Plenty of movement for the bowlers early on, as expected here.

08:08 IST: Jasprit Bumrah drifts the delivery on to the pads to Aaron Finch, as he nudges it away to take a quick single. Marcus Harris, on the other hand is still to get off the mark. Australia 9 for no loss after 4 overs.

08:01 IST: Another good delivery from Ishant Sharma, he is getting constant swing here. Marcus Harris could only defend or chose to leave the deliveries from Ishant till now.

07:56 IST: Boundary! Driven through the covers, too short from Jasprit Bumrah and Aaron Finch places the ball into the gap, to get off the mark. First runs on board for Australia as well.

07:53 IST: Maiden over to start with from India, early signs showed good bit of carry to the keeper. The red cherry is swinging as well. Australia 0/0 after 1 over. Jasprit Bumrah to ball the second over from the other end.

07:51 IST: Beauty! Swing and a miss from Marcus Harris, he tried to drive the delivery from Ishant Sharma through the covers but the ball swung away from him.

07:50 IST: Ishant Sharma has got the red cherry for India. Left hand-right hand combination of Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch will open the proceedings for Australia.

07:25 IST: Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

07:23 IST: Tim Paine: We are gonna have a bat first. With hot weather around, the wicket might crack up later. We are happy to be batting first. We are gonna back our boys. It is great to be here as it is an amazing stadium.

Virat Kohli: We would have batted as well. I have seen an ODI game happen here and it had plenty in it for the bowlers. Just another Test match for us. We are not taking anything complacently.

07:22 IST: Australia skipper Tim Paine wins the toss, opts to bat.

07:15 IST: Spin legend Shane Warne has got his back behind his national team. He clearly thinks the hosts can bounce back in the series.

06:50 IST: Australia coach Justin Langer boosting his team's morale ahead of the match, a preparation talk for the hosts, as we edge closer for the toss.

06:47 IST: India pacer Umesh Yadav in his final preparations ahead of the match. A lot will depend on the quicks in the second Test.

06:40 IST: Toss in 40 minutes, looks like Khawaja is having a final warm-up before we get underway. Remind you, India currently lead the four-match series 1-0.

06:25 IST: Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has his say before the match. Listen to what he had to say, as we inch closer to the toss.

06:20 IST: Not long for the match to get underway. Australia skipper Tim Paine has a close look on what is expected to be a bouncy wicket.

06:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the second Test between India and Australia.

The visitors will name a changed playing XI as they have been hit by a couple more injuries. India named their 13-man squad for this second Test, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma ruled out due to injuries. Prithvi Shaw, on the other hand, is still ruled out, meaning India will retain their opening combination of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. For the other two spots in the playing eleven, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav have been included in the 13-man squad.

It gives rise to different permutations and combinations, and Kohli does have a prior history of picking an all-pace attack earlier in 2018. At Johannesburg, on another raging green-top wicket, he picked a four-pacer attack with Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder. India had played an all-pace attack in Perth back in 2012, when MS Dhoni fielded Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and R Vinay Kumar in Perth.

Even so, recent records need to be considered. In November, Western Australia hosted New South Wales for a Sheffield Shield game at this new ground as a dry-run for this maiden Test. Out of 40 wickets to fall in that four-day game, eight went to spinners with Nathan Lyon taking seven wickets for 120 runs in two innings and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar picking the one wicket for 69 runs in two innings.

Clearly, Lyon as the off-spinner was able to exploit the bounce on offer. If Ashwin had been available, Kohli perhaps would have still been tempted to play him. With Jadeja in the squad though, there is still a possibility to go in with a spinner albeit the temptation is greatly reduced. The Indian batting line-up should otherwise be unchanged.