India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Shaun Marsh Fifty Keeps Australia Afloat In Adelaide

Australia are staring at defeat in the first Test Sunday after losing four wickets in their record run chase at the Adelaide Oval after being set a target 323 to win by India. At stumps on Day 4, Australia were 104 for 4, needing another 219 for an unlikely victory with their fate resting on the shoulders of Shaun Marsh, who was not out 31, and local boy Travis Head who remained unbeaten on 11. India amassed 307 in their second innings with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane smashing 70 and first innings century-maker Cheteshwar Pujara a composed 71. A late collapse got the crowd on their feet and gave Australia a flicker of hope, with India's last four wickets falling for just four runs. Spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, taking six wickets for 122 runs off 42 overs. It was his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc snared 3 for 40. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5, straight from Adelaide Oval

06:12 IST: FOUR!! A full length ball around middle and leg, Shaun Marsh flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket and beats the infield quite comfortably. Doesn't even bother running for it, there was no need to, such was the timing!

06:10 IST: Close!! Shami bowls short and Tim Paine goes for the pull and gloves it past the keeper towards the fine leg area. Pant dives full-stretched but fails to reach the ball.

06:09 IST: FIFTY!! Marsh scores his 10th Test fifty. Ashwin bowls a short delivery and Marsh pulls it through the gap at mid-wicket. Australia need him to stay in the middle.

05:55 IST: Paine chops the short delivery and a misfield by Shami allows them to take two runs, first sloppy effort by India in the field.

05:50 IST: Just one run off the Shami over. Marsh is looking solid in the middle. Can he rescue Australia?

05:45 IST: Mohammed Shami (9.0-3-15-2) is back into the attack. Australia need 199 more runs to win.

05:41 IST: FOUR!! Short and wide from Ishant Sharma and Tim Paine obliges. The batsman, on the backfoot, cuts the ball away for a boundary to get off the mark. These are crucial runs for the hosts.

05:31 IST: Captain Tim Paine is the new man in.

05:29 IST: OUT!! Ishant Sharma strikes and Virat Kohli is absolutely pumped. A perfect well-directed bouncer from Ishant, Head had no idea where the ball is as he defends it. The ball goes high in the air and Rahane completes the process. What a start for the visitors.

05:23 IST: Australia 111/4 in 55 overs, need 212 runs to win.

05:17 IST: Ashwin floats the ball on middle and leg, Shaun Marsh comes on his front foot and looks to defend but the straighter one induces an edge and lobs towards the vacant short leg region. Had there been a fielder there, this was a straightforward catch

05:11 IST: Three runs have been scored in the first three overs. Michael Clarke is of the opinion that if Marsh and Head are dismissed then it is game over for the hosts.

05:05 IST: Day five session times --

Session 1: 05:00 am IST - 07:30 am IST

Session 2: 08:10 am IST - 10:10 am IST

Session 3: 10:30 am IST - 12:30 pm IST

05:03 IST: R Ashwin starts with a maiden over. Shaun Marsh has negotiated the Indian spinner quite well.

05:00 IST: Shaun Marsh and Travis Head walk out to the middle. R Ashwin to start the proceedings with the ball for India.

04:46 IST: Shaun Marsh getting into the groove for the final day of the opening Test. The first session of the Adelaide Test might decide the outcome of the game.

04:44 IST: Big bowling day for the Quartet with six Aussie wickets to go.

04:42 IST: The first session of the day will be a big, big one for both teams.

04:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final day of the opening Test between India and Australia.

Australia need to make history to win. The only successful fourth innings Test run chase of more than 300 at Adelaide came in 1902, when the hosts made 315 to beat England, with the biggest in modern times the 239 West Indies managed in 1982. The home side can take some comfort, though, by Western Australia in a domestic match last month scoring 313 to beat South Australia here when Marsh scored 163 not out. Opener Aaron Finch -- who survived being given out lbw second ball when a review showed Ishant Sharma had overstepped the crease -- made just 11 in his second failure of the match. He was caught behind off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when the ball whistled past his glove. He chose not to review the decision, which was a mistake. Replays showed the third umpire would have overturned it.

Debutant Marcus Harris matched his first innings score of 26, hitting three crunching boundaries before he was caught by Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Shami, getting an edge on an attempted cut shot. Australia desperately needed the experienced Usman Khawaja to stick around but he decided to run down the pitch to an Ashwin delivery on nine and sliced it to Rohit Sharma, who took a difficult catch. And when Handscomb miscued a pull shot off Shami on 14 to Pujara, they were in deep trouble.

Play had started 30 minutes early to make up for rain disruptions on Saturday, with Australia desperate for an early breakthrough to build on the momentum after Virat Kohli fell to Lyon near the close on day three. But two fours from Pujara off Josh Hazlewood in the second over of the day set the tone. The right-hander brought up 50 -- his 20th in Tests -- with a three off Lyon and hardly looked troubled until the off-spinner fooled him half an hour before lunch and Finch caught him off bat and pad.

It was a crucial 87-run partnership with Rahane, who survived a bat-pad catch decision off Lyon on review. The vice-captain rubbed salt in the wound by smacking the next ball for four and brought up his 16th half-century with another boundary. He was eventually out going for a needless reverse sweep off Lyon, with Starc picking up the catch. The aggressive Pant went in search of quick runs as India's lead approached 300, whacking three fours and a six in succession off one Lyon over. But when he went for another big hit and fell for a quick-fire 28, it prompted a collapse from 282 for 5 to 307 all out.