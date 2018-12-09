India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Take India's Lead Past 200

India built a 166-run lead over Australia on the third day of an absorbing opening Test in Adelaide on Saturday with dangerman Cheteshwar Pujara not out 40, although the late wicket of master batsman Virat Kohli gave the home team a glimmer of hope. At stumps, the visitors were 151-3, adding to their first innings total of 250. Ajinkya Rahane was not out one, alongside Pujara who scored a gritty first innings century. It was looking ominous for Australia with Kohli and Pujara compiling a 71-run third-wicket partnership, but spinner Nathan Lyon got a massive breakthrough when he snared the Indian skipper for 34 near the close of play. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live updates between India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, straight from Adelaide Oval

06:27 IST: Four byes! Starc drifts on the leg side and the ball misses the target and goes even further, away from the reach of the keeper. Poor delivery.

06:25 IST: FOUR!! Mitchell Starc bowls full and gets punished immediately. Rahane transfers his weight on the front foot and punches the delivery staright down the ground.

06:24 IST: New ball taken and Mitchell Starc has been brought back in the attack.

06:16 IST: The players take drinks. New ball due in one over, should be an interesting passage of play.

06:13 IST: FOUR!! Pat Cummins bowls a short delivery and Pujara easily puts it away. Cummins has been bowling a lot of short deliveries today.

06:05 IST: 200 comes up for India. Both the batsman are looking confident and it is good signs for India.

06:00 IST: 50 partnership for Pujara-Rahane. India's lead swells to 212.

05:55 IST: FOUR!! Pat Cummins is sent to the sweeper cover boundary with authority. Rahane stands tall and hits the ball on the up. That was exquisite.

05:50 IST: India now have extender their lead to 200.

05:50 IST: Close! Huge appeal for LBW and the on-field umpire raises his finger. Rahane opts for the review and the replay shows that the ball was missing the stumps. Must be frustrating for Lyon.

05:42 IST: Stat alert: There have been only four targets higher than 187 successfully chased down at the Adelaide Oval - only one of those by Australia which came way back in Jan 1902, 116 years ago.

05:34 IST: FOUR! Lyon bowls a shot delivery and Pujara punces on it quickly, pulling it through mid-wicket area for a boundary.

05:30 IST: 50+ in both innings of a Test for Pujara:

52 & 82* vs Australia (Delhi 2013)

62 & 78 vs New Zealand (Kanpur 2016)

83 & 54* vs Bangladesh (Hyderabad 2017)

123 & 50* vs Australia (Adelaide 2018)

05:23 IST: FOUR!! Short by Starc with a bit of width. Rahane waits and slaps it through the off-side for a boundary. That was thunderous.

05:21 IST: He became the third Indian to reach two fifty-plus scores in the same game. Mohinder Amarnath was the first player to achieve this feat. India extend their lead to 180.

Half century for @cheteshwar1. India stretching their lead slowly but steadily at the moment #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZXZVg55T42 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2018

05:20 IST: FIFTY!! Short delivery from Lyon, Pujara waits and then cuts it past point to collect three runs and also bring up his 20th Test fifty. What a wonderful innings this has been from the right-hander.

05:17 IST: Nathan Lyon is introduced early in the game. One slip, short leg and a leg slip for the bowler. His battle with Pujara will be interesting to witness.

05:15 IST: The Australian players are wearing black armbands.

The Australian players are wearing black armbands today in memory of Colin Guest (Baggy Green No.222) who sadly passed away yesterday #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2018

05:08 IST: FOUR!! Back-to-back boundaries for Cheteshwar Pujara off Josh Hazlewood. The first one was driven gloriously through the cover and the second one was edged past the fielder at gully. He looks in good touch. Pujara is two away from his 20th Test fifty.

05:04 IST: Mitchell Starc begins with a maiden over.

05:01 IST: First ball -- A dipping low full toss on middle and leg from Starc and Rahane defends it with utmost ease.

05:00 IST: India 250 & 151/3 in 61 overs (Pujara 40*, Kohli 34) lead Australia (235) by 166 runs. Mitchell Starc to start the day for Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle for India. "Huge first session," says Michael Clarke on air.

04:58 IST: Shane Warne has some morning wisdom for Kuldeep Yadav.

04:56 IST: The magnificent Adelaide Oval scoreboard tells the story heading into day four.

The magnificent Adelaide Oval scoreboard tells the story heading into day four #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4h6zwtpWhc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2018

04:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of day 4 of the opening Test between India and Australia.

Australia were dismissed for 235 just before lunch, with Travis Head top scoring on 72 on a day hit by rain delays, leaving them 15 runs adrift. India got off to a solid start, with KL Rahul and Murali Vijay enjoying a 63-run partnership. Both failed to fire in the first innings and are battling for one opener's spot once the injured Prithvi Shaw is fit again.