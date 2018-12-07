India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Ishant Sharma Cleans Up Aaron Finch Early

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a gritty 123 to help India fight back in the opening Test in Adelaide on Thursday after Australia gained control of the tie early with some fiery bowling. Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all grabbed two wickets each in hot temperature as the visitors fought their way to 250/9 at stumps on day one. The experienced Pujara faced 246 balls in his gutsy knock -- passing 5,000 Test runs for his 16th Test century -- as the wickets tumbled around him, including captain Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for three. At the end of a day characterised by poor shot selection, Pujara went for a quick single on the second last ball and was removed in a brilliant run-out by a diving Cummins. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, straight from the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

05:42 IST: BOWLED!! Ishant Sharma strikes for India early on day 2 as Aaron Finch departs for a golden duck. Ishant bowls wide and full, Finch going for the drive, drags the ball back on to the stumps as the stump goes cart-wheeling. Virat Kohli is pumped up. Australia 0/1 in 0.3 overs.

05:41 IST: First ball -- Ishant Sharma starts with a good length delivery and Finch carefully lets it go.

05:40 IST: Aaron Finch and debutant Marcus Harris make their way out to the middle. Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings for India.

05:35 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin has his eyes set on the pitch and ready for the match.

05:30 IST: And it's all over! Australia needed just one ball to wrap up the Indian innings. Shami goes for the pull and nicks one behind to Tim Paine. Josh Hazlewood finishes with figures of 3/52 as India are 250-all out.

05:28 IST: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in the middle for India. Josh Hazlewood to bowl the last ball of the 88th over.

05:15 IST: We are minutes away from the match. Stay tuned, folks!

05:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of day 2 of the 1st Test.

After opting to bat first, the visitors crumbled in a disastrous morning session under a pace barrage before digging in later in the day with Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin (25 off 76 balls) staging a fightback as the bowlers tired. In their first home Test since the ball-tampering scandal in March, Australia took four wickets before lunch with the batsmen guilty of playing at deliveries they would have been better off leaving alone. Australian bowling coach David Saker said it was a premeditated plan for the quicks to pitch it up and lure India's batsmen into false shots. "We got the wickets the way we thought we might get the wickets," he told the Seven Network. Opener KL Rahul, who has been struggling for runs, flopped again, caught by Aaron Finch at third slip off Hazlewood for two. Veteran Murali Vijay, in the side after young gun Prithvi Shaw suffered ankle ligament damage, didn't last much longer, caught behind by skipper Tim Paine off Starc for 11.

In marched Kohli to a huge roar from the crowd, but Usman Khawaja at gully spectacularly caught him off a Cummins delivery as he attempted a drive, out after facing only 16 balls. It was stunning one-handed take by Khawaja, whose preparations were upset by the shock arrest of his brother this week for allegedly framing a love-rival with a fake terror plot. The dismissal of Kohli, who has scored five centuries in his two previous Test tours of Australia and rates Adelaide his favourite overseas ground, sparked wild celebrations. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara worked to steady the ship. But after returning from a break, Hazlewood enticed Rahane into a drive and he edged to Handscomb in the slips for 13.