India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India Set For Battle Down Under

India, the number one Test team in the world, will be begin the charge for winning their maiden Test series in Australia when the two teams face off in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday. Ahead of the opening Test, the odds are stacked in favour of the tourists as they boast the world's best batsman in Virat Kohli, plus a high-class pace bowling attack. Moreover, Australia are without the services of Steve Smith and David Warner, making India start as overwhelming favourites. The last time these two teams met, India won an engrossing series 2-1 at home, with Smith hitting three centuries. (LIVE SCORECARD)

04:48 IST: Trivia -- The Adelaide Test will be the first one by Australia at home without either Steve Smith or David Warner since the Adelaide Ashes Test in December 2010.

04:45 IST: "Let's do this, lads", tweets the BCCI.

04:35 IST: Marcus Harris is making his Test debut and his family can't be more proud!

04:32 IST: India captain Virat Kohli is warming up and all set for the clash.

04:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first day of the opening Test between India and Australia.

1st Test match - Australia vs India

5.30 AM IST

December 6, 2018

But the Indians have never won a Test series in Australia and if pace bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are firing the tourists could be in for another tough time. India suffered a huge blow ahead of the first Test with young opener Prithvi Shaw ruled out after suffering ankle ligament damage during their final warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI. But veteran opener Murali Vijay, who was dropped following a pair in the second Test against England this year, rose to the challenge with a century in the same match and is expected to face the new ball with KL Rahul.

India's middle order also looks in good form with Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari all hitting half-centuries in the CA XI game. They also have an experienced set of bowlers in Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Vihari and Rohit Sharma are expected to compete for the one spot as Kohli named his 12-man squad on Wednesday. In terms of skill, in terms of experience, in terms of how we are playing, our mindset, we definitely feel we have the ability to win a series here," said Kohli.

As far as the hosts are concerned, skipper Tim Paine says he is sick of all the ball-tampering talk and it is time to move on and focus on halting powerhouse India from winning their first Test series Down Under. The scandal in March has haunted Australian cricket, with Steve Smith and David Warner banned. With the world's number one Test nation awaiting them in Adelaide, Paine said it was time to start looking forward.