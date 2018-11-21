India vs Australia, Live Score 1st T20I: India Lose Rohit Sharma Early In Chase Of 174

Glenn Maxwell (46) and Marcus Stoinis (33) played blistering knocks as they guided Australia to 158 for four in the rain-reduced (17 overs) first T20I at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. Both the middle-order batsmen went all guns blazing against the Indian spinners, smashing a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After winning the toss, skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl against the hosts on a track that had a bit of grass on it. Australia got off to a cautious start but then failed to capitalize with opener D'Arcy Short (7) giving his wicket away in the fifth over. Skipper Aaron Finch (27) followed him soon after getting the initial start. Chris Lynn looked dangerous during his 37-run knock off 20 deliveries but was out witted by Kuldeep Yadav with a googly. Post the departure of Lynn, both Maxwell and Stoinis took matter into their own hands, taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. Rain caused interruption in the 16.1 over and the match was reduced to 17 overs. In the final 5 deliveries, Bumrah bowled intelligently, not allowing the Australian batsmen to cause further damage. For India, it was a poor day out in the field. Along with a couple of simple catches being dropped, bowlers suffered an onslaught from the batting duo of Maxwell and Stoinis. Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler for India, finishing with figures of 2-24. (LIVE SCORECARD)

16:22 IST: Tight finish from Adam Zampa after initially getting struck for a boundary. Eight runs from his first over. IND 61-1 after 7 overs.

16:17 IST: Four and fifty comes up for India! Wide delivery outside off from Andrew Tye and Dhawan opens the face of the bat, places the ball wide of the wicket-keeper to collect yet another boundary. Fifty comes up for India in 5.5 overs. IND 52-1.

16:16 IST: FOUR! Another boundary for Shikhar Dhawan. Charges down the track against Andrew Tye and hits the ball straight down the ground to collect four runs. One bounce and the ball goes over the fence. IND 48-1 after 5.4 overs.

16:12 IST: Third over from Jason Behrendorff comes to an end. 10 runs and a wicket from it. Change in bowling for Australia. Andrew Tye comes in to replace Billy Stanlake. IND 41-1 after 5 overs.

16:07 IST: OUT! Jason Behrendorff strikes for Australia. Over pitched delivery from Behrendorff and Rohit fails to time the ball. Skies the ball and skipper Aaron Finch takes a sharp catch at mid-on. Rohit walks back after scoring 7 runs. IND 35-1.

16:03 IST: FOUR! Cracking shot from Shikhar Dhawan. He is on fire at the moment. Short pitched delivery from Billy Stanlake and Dhawan pulls the ball in style to collect four runs. One bounce and the ball crosses the fence. IND 31-0 after 3.1 overs.

15:59 IST: FOUR! Another boundary for Shikhar Dhawan. This time he hits Jason Behrendorff over the mid-off fielder to collect his fourth boundary of the match. Dhawan looking to score some quick runs here. IND 22-0 after 2.2 overs.

15:56 IST: FOUR! Short and wide outside off stump from Billy Stanlake and Shikhar Dhawan hits the ball through point to collect his third boundary of the match. Ferociously struck by the left-hander. The ball reaches the fence in no time. IND 17-0 after 1.4 overs.

15:54 IST: Revised target for India!

The revised target is in with confirmation that India need 174 to win from their 17 overs.



Stream via Kayo in our match centre and CA Live app #AUSvIND https://t.co/HW09hVOINP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2018

15:51 IST: FOUR! Effortless from Shikhar Dhawan. Over pitched delivery from Jason Behrendorff and Dhawan times the ball to perfection. Places the ball right between the cover and extra-cover fielder to pick his first boundary of the match. IND 7-0 after 0.2 overs.

15:50 IST: Rohit Sharma and India are off the mark straightaway in the run chase. On the pads from Jason Behrendorff and Rohit clips the ball through mid wicket for three runs .

15:48 IST: Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle to start the run chase for India. Jason Behrendorff will start the proceedings for Australia.

Innings break - Australia set a target of 159 for India in first T20I in Brisbane.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 46 as Australia posted 4-158 from their 17 overs.



Info on the run chase coming soon: https://t.co/HW09hVOINP #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ilpyFr6dAX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2018

15:38 IST: Terrific final over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. Six runs from it. Australia end at 158-4 after 17 overs.

15:35 IST: OUT! Wicket on the first ball after the rain break. Jasprit Bumrah strikes for India. Slower ball from Bumrah and Maxwell hits the ball straight into the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at square leg. Maxwell departs after scoring a blistering 46-run knock. AUS 153-4 after 16.2 overs.

15:34 IST: Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are back in the middle for the last five deliveries of the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah will continue for India. AUS 153-3 after 16.1 overs.

15:29 IST: Finally some good news from Brisbane! Play to resume at 15:35 IST.

UPDATE: Play set to resume at 8:05pm local time. It will be 17 overs per side, so Australia will face five more balls with the score 3-153 #AUSvIND https://t.co/HW09hVOINP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2018

15:18 IST: Rain update - "This looks promising! Covers coming off at the Gabba," says Cricket Australia.

15:12 IST: Update - "Things were looking good there for a moment at the Gabba, but the covers are now back on," says Cricket Australia. A delayed resumption of the match can be expected.

14:55 IST: Bad news - It's still raining at The Gabba!

It's pouring here at The Gabba. We will get back with an update soon #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nmNkWYJjX2 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2018

14:38 IST: Rain stoppage- Rain gods have arrived and players are going off the field! Welcome break for India as both Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were going all guns blazing against them. Australia are 153-3 after 16.1 overs with Glenn Maxwell on 46 and Marcus Stoinis on 31.

14:36 IST: Dropped! Short and wide delivery outside off from Jasprit Bumrah and Marcus Stoinis goes after it. Hits the ball straight into the hands of Khaleel Ahmed at third man but he fails to hold on to the ball. Bumrah is disappointed with the effort from Khaleel. Stoinis survives again!

14:32 IST: SIX! Full toss from Krunal Pandya and Glenn Maxwell slams the ball over deep mid-wicket for yet another six. He is doing it with such an ease at the moment. The ball lands in the second tier. Six number 4 for Glenn Maxwell. 150 also comes up for Australia with that monstrous strike. AUS 150-3 after 15.5 overs.

14:29 IST: Fourth and final over from Kuldeep Yadav comes to an end. Eight runs from it. He finishes with figures of 2-24. AUS 135-3 after 15 overs.

14:25 IST: SIX! SIX! SIX! Three back-to-back sixes from Glenn Maxwell. He is looking unstoppable at the moment. 30 off just 15 deliveries. Terrific striking from the right-hander. Krunal Pandya is under tremendous pressure at the moment. AUS 124-3 after 13.4 overs.

14:22 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Marcus Stoinis. Hits the ball straight down the ground to collect four runs. 14-run over from Khaleel Ahmed comes to an end. AUS 104-3 after 13 overs.

14:19 IST: FOUR! Short pitched delivery from Khaleel Ahmed and Marcus Stoinis pulls the ball in style through vacant mid-wicket region to collect four runs. Second boundary for Stoinis.

14:14 IST: Review from Australia! Original decision from the umpire is out! Marcus Stoinis goes for the reverse sweep against Krunal Pandya but fails to connect the ball. He is caught right in front of the stumps but height could be the on the bouncy Gabba wicket. Glenn Maxwell asks Stoinis to refer it and he is right on the money. Replay clearly shows that the ball was going over the stumps. Stoinis survives. AUS 89-3 after 11.5 overs.

14:09 IST: FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav drifts down the leg side and Marcus Stoinis paddles the ball with ease to collect his first boundary of the match.

14:06 IST: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav does it again for India. Dangerous looking Chris Lynn fails to read the googly from Kuldeep and hits the ball straight back to him. Kuldep takes a simple return catch. Lynn walks back to the pavilion after scoring 37 runs. AUS 75-3 after 10.1 overs.

14:04 IST: SIX! Chris Lynn is looking unstoppable at the moment. Dances down the track against Krunal Pandya and hits him over long on to collect six runs. Hits his fourth six of the match. AUS 74-2 after 9.4 overs.

14:03 IST: Another bowling change for India! Krunal Pandya comes in for the first time. AUS 67-2 after 9 overs.

13:59 IST: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav strikes for India. Tossed up delivery form the wrist spinner and Aaron Finch goes after it. Mis-times the ball and only manages a thick outside edge. Khaleel Ahmed takes a simple catch at back-foot point. Finch walks back after scoring 27 runs.

13:57 IST: SIX! SIX! Back to back sixes for Chris Lynn. Another full length delivery and yet again Lynn deposits the ball into the stands. This time he goes over long on and clears the fence with ease. Third maximum for Lynn in the over. Australia cruising at the moment. AUS 62-1 after 7.5 overs.

13:54 IST: SIX! First of the match for Australia. Chris Lynn goes for a wild hoick on the leg side against Khaleel Ahmed and just manages to clear the deep mid wicket fence. AUS 48-1 after 7.1 overs.

13:53 IST: Tight first over from Kuldeep Yadav comes to an end. Just three runs from it. Khaleel Ahmed will continue from the other end. AUS 42-1 after 7 overs.

13:49 IST: Powerplay overs have come to an end and Australia have 38 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket. Aaron Finch (25) is batting alongside Chris Lynn (6). Spin introduced for the first time from India. Kuldeep Yadav comes in to replace Khaleel Ahmed.

13:42 IST: FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strays down the leg side. Fine leg was up inside the circle and Aaron Finch flicks the ball with ease to collect his second boundary of the match. Finch has now moved on to 23 off 16 deliveries. AUS 35-1 after 5.1 overs.

13:42 IST: FOUR! Beautiful cover drive from Chris Lynn. Wide delivery outside off from Khaleel Ahmed and Lynn times it beautifully through covers to collect four runs. Boundary on the first ball from him. AUS 29-1 after 4.3 overs.

13:40 IST: OUT! First wicket for India! Khaleel Ahmed. Strikes on the first ball of his first over. D'Arcy Short goes after the full-length delivery from the left-hander but skies it in air. Kuldeep Yadav takes a brilliant backward running catch. AUS 24-1 after 4.1 overs.

13:38 IST: Expensive over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. 12 runs including two boundaries and a dropped opportunity from it. After a dropped chance Australian skipper collected two boundaries from the over. Bowling change for India. Khaleel Ahmed comes in to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

13:34 IST: Dropped! Virat Kohli at short extra-cover drops a straight forward catch. Full length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and Aaron Finch goes after it. Hits the ball straight into the hands of Virat but the Indian skipper fails to hold on to the ball.

13:33 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from D'Arcy Short. Short pitched delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and D'Arcy Short pulls the ball in style to collect his first boundary of the match. AUS 12-0 after 3 overs.

13:28 IST: Tidy over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. Four runs from it. This has been a watchful start from the Australian openers. AUS 5-0 after 2 overs.

13:23 IST: Terrific first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to an end. Just one run off the final ball of the first over. Australia and D'Arcy Short are off the mark. Jasprit Bumrah will share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar from the other end. AUS 1-0 after 1 over.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sign autographs ahead of the start of the game.

Captain Kohli with a heart-warming gesture before the start of game at The Gabba #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KPANHQ78FT — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2018

13:19 IST: Openers D'Arcy Short and Aaron Finch are out in the middle for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India. Two slips in position for him. Here we go!

13:10 IST: In the last 10 T20Is played between the two teams, India have won 8 matches while Australia have managed two victories.

12:58 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmeed, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.

12:50 IST: Toss - Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl against Australia in the first T20I.

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DgwRrjsb6X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2018

12:45 IST: Australian team warming up ahead of the start of the first T20I.

12:40 IST: An in-form team India will look to kick-start their campaign with a win against the unsettled hosts. India have won their last four T20Is against Australia in Australia.

12:35 IST: A few moments back the Indian team boarded the bus for the venue for the first T20I against Australia.

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and Australia in Brisbane.

While it undoubtedly strengthens the visitors, all eyes will be on how the Aaron Finch-led Australian side deals with the best batsman in world cricket at the moment. There have been calls from all quarters for Australian cricket to keep a check on aggression and play the game in right spirit but Kohli has always garnered attention whenever he has visited here. Kohli scored 199 runs in three innings during the 2016 T20I series' whitewash over Australia. South African skipper Faf du Plessis has professed a "silent treatment" to Kohli and it remains to be seen if the Australian cricketers and the public can ignore him at all.

Teams:

India's 12: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik , Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.