Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top Five In ICC Rankings After India's T20I Series Draw

Kuldeep Yadav entered the top five in the ICC T20 International bowlers' rankings following India's series-levelling win against Australia in Sydney on Sunday. Kuldeep claimed the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch to break a 68-run partnership stand by the Aussie openers. Captain Finch, along with D'Arcy Short, gave the hosts a flying start after opting to bat in the third and final match of the T20I series. However, Yadav struck in the ninth over to send Finch back to the pavilion with 28 runs to his name. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner was a consistent wicket-taker for India in the three-match T20I series. In all, he took four wickets in the series that concluded in a 1-1 draw with a match being abandoned due to rain.
Along with Yadav, Australian spinner Adam Zampa also entered the top five bowlers' chart. He claimed two wickets in the first T20I in Brisbane and struck once in the third match in Sydney.
While Yadav has leaped 20 places to claim the third position, Zampa went past 17 places to rank fifth.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who didn't play a single T20I game in Australia, went down by seven places to sit on 11th spot. Australia pacers Billy Stanlake and Andrew Tye were also demoted to 14th and 18th rank respectively.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was bestowed with the Man of the Series award in the recently concluded series, was the biggest gainer in the batsmen's chart. He rose by five places to claim a career-high 11th position. The left-handed opener scored 76 and 41 in two matches of the T20I series.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell retained his top position among all-rounders after scoring 78 runs and claiming a wicket in the just concluded series.