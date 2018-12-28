 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Rohit Sharma Advised Me To Bowl Slow Yorker To Shaun Marsh": Jasprit Bumrah

Updated: 28 December 2018 18:52 IST

Jasprit Bumrah broke a 39-year-old Indian record on Friday after he surpassed Dileep Doshi's tally of 40 Tests wickets in a debut year.

"Rohit Sharma Advised Me To Bowl Slow Yorker To Shaun Marsh": Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah picked up career-best figures of 6-33. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets on Day Three of the Melbourne Test. Of all his notable exploits, he owes one of them to Rohit Sharma - the wicket of Australian batsman Shaun Marsh. Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up career-best figures of 6-33, dismissed Shaun Marsh on the final ball before lunch and that proved to be an important wicket for India. At the end of day's play, Jasprit Bumrah said that the slower ball to stun Marsh was Rohit Sharma's idea.

"Rohit was there at mid-off and he said, 'it's the last ball, you could try a slower ball'. He told me that I use it quite a lot in white-ball cricket and I could still try it. The execution was good and we got a wicket off the last ball. I have to thank Rohit for the suggestion, obviously. The wicket is on the slower side and sometimes the batsmen play with hard hands, so the slower ball could come into play. So that was the plan," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Bumrah broke a 39-year-old Indian record on Friday as he surpassed Dileep Doshi's tally of 40 Tests wickets in a debut year. Spinner Doshi, who played 33 Tests for India, had claimed 40 wickets in his debut year in 1979. Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/33 in the Boxing Day Test to accumulate 45 Test wickets in 2018.

The 25-year-old fast bowler also became the first bowler from the sub-continent to take a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.

Following the impressive show in his debut Test year, Bumrah expressed how confident he was since the first day.

"I always wanted to play Test cricket. People have only seen me in white ball cricket. But I've played a lot of first-class cricket earlier. I was always confident that whenever I get a chance I'll be able to do well," Bumrah said at the press conference.

Comments
Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma Shaun Marsh Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah bowled a slower ball to stun Shaun Marsh
  • He accounted for six Australian wickets
  • At close of play on Day-3, India were leading by 346 runs
Related Articles
"Technically So Poor": Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Takes A Dig At Australian Batsmen
"Technically So Poor": Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Takes A Dig At Australian Batsmen
MCG Crowd Warned For Directing Racist Chants At Indian Players And Fans
MCG Crowd Warned For Directing Racist Chants At Indian Players And Fans
Our Batsmen Need To Learn From Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Says Pat Cummins
Our Batsmen Need To Learn From Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Says Pat Cummins
"Was Always Confident Of Doing Well In Tests": Jasprit Bumrah After Record-Breaking Spell In Melbourne
"Was Always Confident Of Doing Well In Tests": Jasprit Bumrah After Record-Breaking Spell In Melbourne
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul With Incredible Gesture
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.