Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 3rd Five-Wicket Haul In Tests, Breaks 39-Year-Old Indian Record

Updated: 28 December 2018 11:17 IST

With 45 wickets under his belt now, Jasprit Bumrah also surpassed Dileep Doshi to register most wickets for India in his debut year in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah waded into the Australian batting lineup with figures of 6/33. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah claimed his third five-wicket haul to wrap up Australia's first innings on 151 on day three of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Bumrah picked the wickets of Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood to become the first Asian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year.

The 25-year-old waded into the Australian batting lineup with figures of 6/33, the best for an Indian fast bowler Down Under since 1985. These are also the career-best figures for Bumrah in Tests, bettering the 5/54 he claimed against South Africa at Johannesburg in January.

With 45 wickets under his belt now, Bumrah also surpassed Dileep Doshi to register most wickets for India in his debut year in Test cricket. In 1979, Dileep Doshi took 40 wickets in his debut Test year, which was a record till Bumrah broke it in 2018.

Venkatesh Prasad is third on the list with 37 wickets in 1996. Narendra Hirwani with 36 wickets in 1988 and S Sreesanth with 35 in 2006 complete the top five.

Bumrah is now India's joint leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2018 along with Mohammed Shami

Australia were skittled for 151, trailing by 292 runs as India closed in on a crucial 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

Australia began the day with eight runs on the scoreboard after surviving six nervy overs on Thursday following India's daunting 443/7 declaration.

The hosts' downfall began quickly when Aaron Finch was out for eight.

None of the batsmen could muster more than 22, again exposing how much they miss the banned Steve Smith and David Warner.

Skipper Tim Paine and opener Marcus Harris both top-scored with 22. 

In contrast to Australia's frailties, India's batsmen shone with Cheteshwar Pujara making 106, Virat Kohli 82 and Rohit Sharma not out 63.

