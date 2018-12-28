 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Several Records With Five-Wicket Haul, Twitter Reacts

Updated: 28 December 2018 13:01 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is the first Asian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year.

Jasprit Bumrah recorded the best figures for any Indian bowler in Tests at the MCG. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded an inspired Indian attack, grabbing a career-best haul of 6/33 to wrap up Australia's first innings on 151 on day three of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah picked the wickets of Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood to claim his third five-wicket haul in Tests. Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year. Jasprit Bumrah is now India's joint leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2018 along with Mohammed Shami.

Impressed by the 25-year-old's record-breaking feat, former cricketers and experts showered praise on Bumrah's display of fierce precision.

With 45 wickets to his name now, Bumrah also surpassed Dileep Doshi to register most wickets for India in his debut year in Test cricket. In 1979, Dileep Doshi took 40 wickets, which was a record till Bumrah just broke it.

Venkatesh Prasad is third on the list with 37 wickets in 1996. Narendra Hirwani with 36 wickets in 1988 and S Sreesanth with 35 in 2006 complete the top five.

Interestingly, Bumrah also recorded the best figures for any Indian bowler in Tests at the MCG, surpassing Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's 6/52 in 1977.

Bumrah's effort is also the second-best for an Indian fast bowler in Tests in Australia, behind only Kapil Dev's 8/106 at Adelaide in 1985.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia were skittled for 151 on day three.

India opted against enforcing the follow-on and decided to build on their first-innings lead of 292 runs.

The four-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded an inspired Indian attack
  • Australia were skittled for 151 on day three
  • Former cricketers and experts showered praise on Bumrah
