 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Real Gold Stuff": Viv Richards Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

Updated: 08 January 2019 19:35 IST

India scripted history by becoming the first team from Asia to win a Test series in Australia.

"Real Gold Stuff": Viv Richards Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara
Viv Richards hailed Team India's performance with a special mention for Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli. © AFP

India made history on Monday by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. The Indian cricket team earned plaudits for their superlative performances in the four-Test series with congratulatory messages coming in from all around the globe. On Tuesday, it was the turn of Windies batting legend Viv Richards to lavish praise on the Indian team and it's two batting stars -- captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. In a video message posted on Twitter, the West Indian legend also had a message for his "good mate" and Team India coach Ravi Shastri.

"Let me take this opportunity to congratulate Virat and and your team for such a magnificent performance Down Under," said Viv Richards in a video message.

"And to Pujara, just magnificent batsmanship. I just felt real gold stuff."

You can watch the entire video here:

On Monday, India ended their 71-year wait to win a series Down Under. The visitors drew the fourth and final Test in Sydney to clinch the series 2-1.

It is the first time India managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Consequently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

Pujara's performance with the bat was instrumental in India's win but the Indian pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, also had a huge role in India scripting history.

Pujara scored 521 runs in seven innings at an average of 74.43 with three centuries to his name. By his lofty standards, Virat Kohli didn't fare as well, scoring 282 runs at an average of 40.29 with a solitary hundred.

Rishabh Pant was the second highest run-getter with 350 runs to his name at an average of 58.33.

The Indian pacers were also hugely successful, giving the Australian batsmen a torrid time. Bumrah ended the series as the joint top wicket-taker with 21 scalps to his name. Mohammed Shami was also brilliant, taking a total of 16 wickets in the four-match series.

India will now face Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting January 12.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Viv Richards praised the Indian team's performance in Australia
  • Viv Richards hailed Cheteshwar Pujara for his brilliant showing
  • India won their first-ever Test series on Australian soil
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's "Stomach To Compete" Makes India Favourites In Australia: Sir Vivian Richards
Virender Sehwag Birthday: Harbhajan Singh Compares Former India Opener To Legendary Windies Batsman
Virender Sehwag Birthday: Harbhajan Singh Compares Former India Opener To Legendary Windies Batsman
India vs England, 5th Test: Virat Kohli Could Equal This Legend
India vs England, 5th Test: Virat Kohli Could Equal This Legend's Record At Kennington Oval
Unstoppable Fakhar Zaman Sets New ODI Record, Surpasses Viv Richards
Unstoppable Fakhar Zaman Sets New ODI Record, Surpasses Viv Richards
Virat Kohli On Brink Of A Feat That Only Viv Richards Has Achieved
Virat Kohli On Brink Of A Feat That Only Viv Richards Has Achieved
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.