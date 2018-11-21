 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virender Sehwag Cracks "GST" Joke As India Lose Rain-Shortened Encounter

Updated: 21 November 2018 19:40 IST

The match was reduced to 17 overs a side after rain caused interruption during the Australian innings.

Virender Sehwag Cracks "GST" Joke As India Lose Rain-Shortened Encounter
India lost the first T20I of the series against Australia by four runs. © AFP

India lost the T20I series opener against Australia by a narrow four-run margin at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. The rain interruption caused during Australian half of the thrilling encounter played a major spoilsport for the Indian team. Even after restricting Australia to 158 for four in 17 overs in the first innings, India ended up chasing of a revised target of 174 runs. With the rain causing stoppage for around 50 minutes, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS method) came into play and the 15 runs were added to the Australian total. Chasing the revised target for the men in blue could only muster 169 for seven in 17 overs. Pointing at match statistics, former India opener Virender Sehwag said that the runs added to the Australian team's total led to the loss for the Indian team. "India scoring more than Australia yet losing. Australia ke score par laga GST bhaari pad gaya. But a good thrilling game to start the series," Sehwag wrote on his official Twitter handle.

After winning the toss Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl against Australia in the series opener. India started brilliantly against the hosts but the suffered and onslaught from middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell (46) and Marcus Stoinis (33). Apart from Kuldeep Yadav (2-24) all the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the batting duo.

During the stiff run-chase, India got off to a poor start, losing Rohit Sharma (7) early in the innings. Shikhar Dhawan played a terrific 76-run knock but ran out of partners at the other end. Towards the end Dinesh Karthik (33) and Rishabh Pant (20) played handy knocks but failed to take the team across the line.

Australia currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. The second match of the series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Glenn Maxwell Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 1st T20I
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India lost the series opener against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane
  • Glenn Maxwell (46) was the top scorer for Australia
  • Dhawan's 76-run knock went in vain as India lost the 1st T20I by 4 runs
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Suggests Indian Openers For Australia Test Series
Virender Sehwag Suggests Indian Openers For Australia Test Series
Australia Can Challenge India Sans Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Virender Sehwag
Australia Can Challenge India Sans Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag Parts Ways With Kings 11 Punjab, Announces News On Twitter
Virender Sehwag Parts Ways With Kings 11 Punjab, Announces News On Twitter
Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Achieve This Feat, Virender Sehwag Lauds Him
Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Achieve This Feat, Virender Sehwag Lauds Him
Virender Sehwag Birthday: Harbhajan Singh Compares Former India Opener To Legendary Windies Batsman
Virender Sehwag Birthday: Harbhajan Singh Compares Former India Opener To Legendary Windies Batsman
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.