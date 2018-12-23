 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Perth Behaviour Mocked By Australian Journalist On Twitter - Watch

Updated: 23 December 2018 13:47 IST

Virat Kohli received a lot of flak following his on-field behaviour towards his Australian counterpart Tim Paine.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli
Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was displeased by Virat Kohli's behaviour in Perth Test. © AFP

Virat Kohli's on-field behaviour during Perth Test has been mocked by an Australian video journalist Dennis Freedman. In a video captioned, "Here's Virat showing everyone how to behave when things don't go your way on the field", Freedman displayed how the Indian skipper behaved during the recently-concluded second Test that the hosts won by 146 runs. The video shows a bowler 'Mankading' the batsman at the non-striker end and dislodging the bails on seeing him standing out of the crease. To his utter dismay, the batsman was given out by the umpire. The dismissed batsman then vented out all his anger on the bat by smashing it on the ground until it broke. He then went back to the dug-out dejected.

Virat Kohli has been in the eye of the storm following the Perth Test loss which allowed hosts Australia to level the four-match series 1-1. Kohli received a lot of flak following his on-field behaviour towards his Australian counterpart Tim Paine. 

A lot has been said about Kohli's behavior by several experts of the game. While some liked his aggression, some have vehemently criticized his deeds.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was displeased by Kohli's behaviour but former Australian captain Allan Border came to Kohli's defence saying that his antics might be over the top but the game needs characters like him who are passionate on the field. 

Apart from Border, former Australian bowler Brad Hogg, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar and former Australian coach Darren Lehmann also came out in support of the Indian captain.

With the four-match series evenly poised at the moment, the Boxing Day Test begins on 26th December.

