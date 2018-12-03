Virat Kohli, ahead of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, underwent a fitness training session along with team-mates Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Parthiv Patel. The Indian team cricketers underwent a circuit training session which is a form of endurance and resistance training. The training also helps in building strength and muscular endurance. After the session, Kohli took to Twitter to post an image with his teammates, with a caption "That's what happens when you do group circuit training!"

That's what happens when you do group circuit training! pic.twitter.com/bIKhq1mwqD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 3, 2018

Kohli along with Ishant Sharma and Murali Vijay had earlier hit the gym on the opening day of team India's four-day practice game against Cricket Australia.

The Test series opener will be played in Adelaide while the following matches will be played in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

Kohli, who has 24 Test centuries to his name, believes that he has no need to prove anything to anyone and he wants to give his cent percent on the field. The Indian skipper, who averages over 54 in Tests also said that he doesn't feels anything different while playing in other countries.

For the touring India, the biggest boost ahead of the series will be most of their batsmen getting among the runs during the practice match.

India's last tour to Australia which came in 2014 saw the tourists losing the four-match series 0-2. India had lost their first two encounters but they returned to salvage a draw in the final two clashes.