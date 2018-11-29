Virat Kohli Stunned By Australian Teenager Aaron Hardie. Watch

Team India captain Virat Kohli began preparation of a gruelling four-match Test series against Australia on a bright note by scoring 64 runs on the second day of the four-day warm-up match between India and Cricket Australia XI on Thursday. However, it was uncapped Australian teenager Aaron Hardie who hogged the limelight after the first day of the match was washed out by relentless rain in Sydney. The 19-year-old Australia pacer snared the wicket of Kohli, his latest high-profile victim after dismissing England skipper Joe Root in a similar warm-up match last year.

Hardie had Kohli caught and bowled for 64 as the tourists prepared for the opening Test in Adelaide by scoring 358 all out against Cricket Australia XI.

Kohli had smashed seven fours and a six against an inexperienced attack before English-born Hardie dismissed him.

Hardie, who ended with 4/50 off 13 overs, is one of Western Australia's most exciting prospects, having captained the state at under-17 and under-19 level, and earned a rookie contract for the 2018-19 season.

After torrential rain washed out the opening day of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, India were keen to get in the middle for some batting practice in their only game ahead of the four-Test series.

Impressive young opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane all also managed half-centuries, with KL Rahul the only one of India's main batsmen to fail, scoring three.

CA XI were on 24 without loss at stumps.

India will play Australia in the first Test of the four-match series, starting from December 6 in Adelaide.