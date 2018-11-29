 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Slammed On Twitter For Wearing Shorts For Toss During Warm-Up Test vs Cricket Australia XI

Updated: 29 November 2018 19:13 IST

A photograph of Virat Kohli attending the toss in shorts was posted on BCCI's Twitter handle.

The India vs Australia Test series starts December 6. © BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli cannot stay away from controversy for too long. After his "leave India" remark snowballed into a controversy of late, the Indian captain has now stirred up a hornet's nest by wearing shorts for the toss of the ongoing warm-up Test team vs Cricket Australia match in Sydney. The photograph featuring Virat Kohli and CA XI captain Sam Whiteman was posted on Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI), following which cricket fans chose to criticise Kohli for venturing out in such an outfit. Some of them dubbed it a "disrespectful act."

And here's how Twitter erupted:

During the match, Kohli (64) and teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw (66) were among the five Indian batsmen who struck fifties before the visitors were bowled out for 358 on the second day of the match.

In response, Cricket Australia XI finished the day at 24-0 in four overs. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (54), Ajinkya Rahane (56), and Hanuma Vihari (53) were the others to post half-centuries. Rain finally relented and the match got underway earlier in the morning with play extended to 98 overs for each of the remaining three days. Cricket Australia XI had won the toss and invited India to bat.

The visitors left out Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel and Kuldeep Yadav from the 14-man team selected for this practice game that doesn't have first-class status.

On account of high moisture in the ground, there was a lack of pace and bounce in the morning but 19-year-old Shaw set a hectic pace as he hit 11 fours during his 69-ball stay at the crease.

In deep contrast was his opening partner KL Rahul (3), struggling for timing once again, and was out caught at mid-off playing a loose drive off Jackson Coleman (1-45).

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Highlights
  • The photograph of the toss was tweeted by the BCCI
  • Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the game
  • Some people on Twitter dubbed it a "disrespectful act"
