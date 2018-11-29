Virat Kohli Slammed On Twitter For Wearing Shorts For Toss During Warm-Up Test vs Cricket Australia XI

Virat Kohli cannot stay away from controversy for too long. After his "leave India" remark snowballed into a controversy of late, the Indian captain has now stirred up a hornet's nest by wearing shorts for the toss of the ongoing warm-up Test team vs Cricket Australia match in Sydney . The photograph featuring Virat Kohli and CA XI captain Sam Whiteman was posted on Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI), following which cricket fans chose to criticise Kohli for venturing out in such an outfit. Some of them dubbed it a "disrespectful act."

CA XI have won the toss and will field first #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/J8fb8BJp8x — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2018

And here's how Twitter erupted:

Disgraceful and disrespectful... There was time captains used to wear Blazers during toss.... This behavior is absolutely unpardonable.... — Prakash (@Prakash1049) November 28, 2018

Disrespectful act by @imVkohli wearing shorts during toss — Im@khalidtantray (@KhalidTantray2) November 29, 2018

@ImViratkohli @imVkohli , you are amazing but it doesn't mean that you will forget the basics ! Wearing shorts in a toss during a warmup match is completely not acceptable! You still have a long career ahead and I am sure you will break all the records !!! 👍👍👍 #TeamIndia — Sandeep Sarker (@SarkerSandeep) November 29, 2018

No matter @imVkohli is the new age best batsman, he still needs 2 give proper respect to cricket atleast for the sake of opposition team by being respectfully dress up in trousers n ur nations cap, else legacy he will leave behind will be harmful !! @vikrantgupta73 @MadanLal1983 — VG (@VeeG48) November 29, 2018

Disrespect full. — jaddu's warriors (@jadduswarrior) November 28, 2018

During the match, Kohli (64) and teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw (66) were among the five Indian batsmen who struck fifties before the visitors were bowled out for 358 on the second day of the match.

In response, Cricket Australia XI finished the day at 24-0 in four overs. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (54), Ajinkya Rahane (56), and Hanuma Vihari (53) were the others to post half-centuries. Rain finally relented and the match got underway earlier in the morning with play extended to 98 overs for each of the remaining three days. Cricket Australia XI had won the toss and invited India to bat.

The visitors left out Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel and Kuldeep Yadav from the 14-man team selected for this practice game that doesn't have first-class status.

On account of high moisture in the ground, there was a lack of pace and bounce in the morning but 19-year-old Shaw set a hectic pace as he hit 11 fours during his 69-ball stay at the crease.

In deep contrast was his opening partner KL Rahul (3), struggling for timing once again, and was out caught at mid-off playing a loose drive off Jackson Coleman (1-45).

(With PTI inputs)