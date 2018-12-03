 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Make Virat Kohli Earn Every Run," Jason Gillespie Has A Plan For The Indian Captain

Updated: 03 December 2018 18:42 IST

Virat Kohli will be the most important wicket for the Australian side when they host India in the four-Test series starting from Thursday. Kohli has been ruthless in his approach throughout the year and the hosts will look to have their plans in place for the Indian skipper. To help his national team overcome the Kohli threat, former Australian bowling star Jason Gillespie has suggested a few bowling options. Gillespie also believes that the 30-year-old Kohli can't be given to score easy runs and the hosts should make him earn every bit of it.

"You need to be switched on from ball one. Because if (Virat) Kohli has faced 20-odd balls and he has got more than 10-15 runs, he usually gets a significant score. And that is why it Is so crucial to impact early. There cannot be any warm-up deliveries against Kohli," Gillespie was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Don't allow him (Virat Kohli) to get going by giving him an easy shot - a half-volley, a tuck off the hip, a cut shot. If he is going to score runs, make him earn them, make him play really good shots, and make him take a risk," the 43-year-old Gillespie, who is currently the coach of Sussex County Cricket Club, added.

Kohli, on the other hand, will be eyeing his first Test series victory on the Australian soil.

However, Kohli believes that he has no need to prove anything to anyone and he wants to give his cent percent on the field.

The Indian skipper, who averages over 54 in Tests, had also earlier said that he doesn't feels anything different while playing in other countries.

Kohli has scored 6,331 with an average over 54 in the longest format of the game. He also has 24 centuries and 19 half-centuries under his belt.

