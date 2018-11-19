 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Shares A Light Moment With Adam Gilchrist During Practice

Updated: 19 November 2018 15:42 IST

India will play Australia in the first of three-match T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the first of a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) slated to take place at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. The tourists underwent their first training session on Sunday with skipper Virat Kohli sweating it out in the field. But he took a little time off during the practice session on Monday, and was seen sharing a light moment with former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist. In the pictures posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, both Kohli and Gilchrist can be seen in all smiles during training.

Apart from Kohli, top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were seen at the nets while Jasprit Bumrah too did a bit of batting practice.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabah Pant was seen fine tuning his batting while top-order batsman Rohit Sharma also took to the nets.

Among others, premier Indian pacer Bumrah, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik were seen having a chat.

Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri vowed that skipper Kohli will not tone down his passionate approach despite Australia's new, polite approach when the two teams battle it out in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that begins on December 6 at Adelaide Oval.

Shastri added that his team has learned from their losses in series defeats against other Test nations in 2018 as well as from four years ago in Australia and his current squad is well-placed for success.

Following the T20Is series, India will play Australia in four-match Test series, with the inaugural match slated to take place in Adelaide from December 6.

The visitors will end their tour with the third and final ODI on January 18, 2018.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Virat Kohli Adam Gilchrist Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri vowed that skipper Kohli will not tone down his approach
  • Shastri added that his team has learned from their losses
  • India will play Australia in four-match Test series
