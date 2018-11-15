 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Says Ravi Shastri Being Called A Yes Man Was "Bizarre"

Updated: 15 November 2018 20:37 IST

Virat Kohli credited coach Ravi Shastri for improving his batting.

Virat Kohli said Ravi Shastri instilled self-believe in everybody. (File picture) © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday credited coach Ravi Shastri for improving his batting and helping him come out of the shell after a poor 2014 England series. Virat Kohli was addressing a press conference ahead of the 64-day tour of Australia. Virat Kohli also added that Shastri's contribution to the team made people believe that they belong at this level. The Indian captain also cleared the air about Ravi Shastri being a 'yes man'. "About saying yes all the time, that is the most bizarre thing I've heard. I don't think there is anyone who has said no to me more than him (Ravi Shastri) in Indian cricket," Kohli said.

"Honestly, he is one guy I can speak to and get an honest opinion and he'll tell me something that doesn't need to be done," Kohli further said.

"I've made more changes to my game listening to him than anyone else in the past," the Indian captain further added.

Talking about the contribution and the self-belief that Shastri instilled in everybody, Kohli said, "the contribution that he has brought to the table ever since we started building this team is making people believe that they belong at this level and I can vouch for it. Because at the time when we really went through a bad time in England 2014, for me to be able to come out of the shell and for a lot of other players. To get the best out of players, he has been the most important factor as far as that is concerned."

"It is all about the man-management, which Ravi bhai has done brilliantly for the time that he has been in the team," Kohli added.

Shastri, on the other hand, said that there won't be any more "chopping and changing" with the ODI side with just 13 matches remaining before the opening World Cup game against South Africa on June 5.

Shastri indicated that from now on, they will be playing around those 15 players, who are going to board the UK bound flight.

"We will try to play (those) 15, who will go to the World Cup. Chopping and changing is over now. The grace period is over now," Shastri said.

India begin their tour of Australia from November 21.

(With PTI inputs)

India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Australia vs India 2018/19
