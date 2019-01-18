"We Are Confident And Balanced With World Cup In Mind": Virat Kohli After Ending Australia Tour On A High

Virat Kohli created history on Friday after he led India to their first ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia , following a maiden Test series triumph in 71 years and 11 tours. With this, India have finished the 2018-19 tour without losing a series Down Under . Following the remarkable win, Virat Kohli said India are feeling confident and balanced as a side ahead of the forthcoming New Zealand tour and ICC World Cup. "We have been here for a long time. It's been an amazing tour for us. We drew the T20 series, won the Test and the ODI series. If someone gave me these results before the tour I would have taken it with both hands," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Heaping praise on his team for a collective effort, Kohli added: "I am really grateful and proud of the side. It was a collective effort. We are feeling confident and balanced as a side with the World Cup in mind."

The Indian skipper scored 46 off 62, before MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stitched an unbeaten 121-run stand for the fourth-wicket to drive India past the victory line.

Kedar Jadhav scored a winning boundary as India chased down the small target of 231 runs with four balls to spare. He was unbeaten on 61 along with Dhoni not out on 87.

India lost their openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for nine and 23 runs respectively. Kohli too missed out on his 49th ODI half-century and lost his wicket for 46 runs.

Talking about the wicket at the MCG, Kohli said: "It wasn't a great wicket to bat on, so we had to take it deep, but they were professional in getting the job done."

"We were a bit nervous but two set batsmen in knew exactly what they wanted to do. We wanted to get in a good combination. We wanted to give Kuldeep a rest and we don't want to be too predictable as well," he added.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed six wickets, his second ODI five-wicket haul, as India wrapped up the home team for 230 runs.

Kohli was all praise for Chahal, who replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven for the decider match in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Kedar Jadhav had come in place of Ambati Rayudu.

"Chahal came in and bowled beautifully. 6/42 was magnificent. Kedar with bat and ball is always handy," Kohli said.

"Few games against New Zealand and few more back home to strengthen the areas that we need to work on as a team," the Indian skipper added.

Up next, India will tour New Zealand for five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, starting on January 23 in Napier.