 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Other Indian Stars Undergo First Training Session

Updated: 18 November 2018 16:20 IST

India will begin their campaign with the first T20I against Australia slated to take place at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 21.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Other Indian Stars Undergo First Training Session
The Indian cricket team underwent their first training session. © Twitter

With a few days remaining for India vs Australia series to get underway, the visitors underwent their first training session at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. The stadium will play host to the first of three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, slated to take place on November 21. Pictures of India's practice session were posted by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter account. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabah Pant was seen fine tuning his batting while top-order batsman Rohit Sharma also took to the nets.

Cricket Australia also posted a picture of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sweating it out in the field.

Among others, premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik were seen having a chat.

Earlier in the day, team India head coach Ravi Shastri vowed that skipper Virat Kohli will not tone down his passionate approach despite Australia's new, polite approach when the two teams battle it out in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that begins on December 6 at Adelaide Oval.

"He won't take his foot off the gas that is for sure," he warned. "He loves coming to Australia, he's passionate about his game and the pitches here suit his style of play."

Shastri added that his team has learned from their losses in series defeats against other Test nations in 2018 as well as from four years ago in Australia and his current squad is well-placed for success.

Following the T20Is series, India will play Australia in four-match Test series, with the inaugural match slated to take place in Adelaide from December 6.

The visitors will end their tour with the third and final ODI on January 18, 2018.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shastri vowed that skipper Virat Kohli will not tone down
  • Shastri added that his team has learned from their losses
  • India will play Australia in four-match Test series
Related Articles
BCCI Rubbishes Report That Virat Kohli Was Told To Be "Humble" By CoA In Australia
BCCI Rubbishes Report That Virat Kohli Was Told To Be "Humble" By CoA In Australia
India vs Australia: Australia
India vs Australia: Australia's Polite Approach Will Have No Effect On Passionate Virat Kohli, Says Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli Poses With Fans In Brisbane Ahead Of India vs Australia Series
Virat Kohli Poses With Fans In Brisbane Ahead Of India vs Australia Series
Virat Kohli Uploads Picture With Rishabh Pant, Calls Him "Champion"
Virat Kohli Uploads Picture With Rishabh Pant, Calls Him "Champion"
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson Takes A Cheeky Dig At Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson Takes A Cheeky Dig At Virat Kohli's 'No Sledging' Remark
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.