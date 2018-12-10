Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Feat As Captain Of Indian Cricket Team

Virat Kohli has several records as a batsman but on Monday he achieved a rare feat as the Indian cricket team skipper. The 30-year-old Virat Kohli, who represented his nation for the 75th time, became the first Indian skipper to win Tests in Australia, England and South Africa. It also made him the first captain in Asia to win Tests in these three nations. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had helped the national team clinch the No.1 Test ranking in December 2009, had won Tests in England and South Africa.

Indian batting great Rahul Dravid had also led the nation to Test victories in England and South Africa, but had failed to win in Australia.

India's 31-run victory over Australia in the first Test on Monday, under the leadership of Kohli, was also the first for the tourists in 10 years. The last time India defeated Australia at home was back in 2008 in Perth. This is also the visitors' first victory in Adelaide since 2003.

Meanwhile, Kohli did not fare too well in the Adelaide Test, notching up the scores of three and 34 in the first and second innings, respectively. Kohli has 6,368 runs in the longest format of the game with an average over 53.

Australia will host India in the second Test at the WACA Ground in Perth from December 14. The final two Tests will be played in Melbourne and Sydney.

India will next play a three-match One-day International (ODI) series that will conclude at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on January 18.