 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli More Excited Than Nervous About Lively Perth Pitch

Updated: 13 December 2018 16:35 IST

The Perth pitch promises to be a fast and bouncy track.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli More Excited Than Nervous About Lively Perth Pitch
Virat Kohli said that he is undaunted despite the injury blows. © AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he was excited about the lively strip in Perth for the second Test against Australia starting Friday. He pointed out that the visitors' bowling attack of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah are "at the peak of their abilities" and can more than match anything that the hosts hurl their way. "We certainly get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches now because we understand that we do have a bowling attack that can bowl the opposition out as much as they are confident about their attack," Kohli said at the press conference ahead of the second Test of the four-match series on Thursday.

"When you have fast bowlers who are at the peak of their abilities it is always a great thing to have in the side.

"And as batsmen it gives us a lot of motivation and boosts us up to put in those significant match-winning batting performances, because we have so much belief in our bowling unit at the moment.

"We understand that if we bat well, we will definitely get the result that we want."

However, Kohli cautioned his team not be complacent, noting that "we need to keep repeating good things to win series".

WACA curator Brett Sipthorpe unveiled a bright green pitch on the eve of Perth Test and it is expected to provide a much-coveted balance between bat and ball.

The visiting Indian teams have struggled on pacy and bouncy Australian pitches in the past and Virat Kohli's side may face one of the fastest and bounciest wickets in the world.

"We've just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it," Sipthorpe was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The visitors were dealt massive blows ahead of the second Test when Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma were ruled out with injuries, while opener Prithvi Shaw is still recovering on the sidelines.

Ashwin took six wickets in the first Test, while Rohit had scores of 37 and one under his belt.

Kohli said that he is undaunted despite the injury blows and his team all well-equipped to win their first-ever Test series Down Under.

"We are definitely confident of the percentage of chances we have and we want to build on that," Kohli said.

"Obviously Australia is going to be a strong team in their home conditions and on a wicket like Perth, which probably offers you more than most other pitches in Australia. But we have an equal chance."

India went 1-0 up in the four-Test series after a tense, 31-run win in Adelaide earlier this week - their first victory in Australia in a decade.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is excited about the lively strip at the WACA in Perth
  • R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma were ruled out Perth Test with injuries
  • Virat Kohli said that he is undaunted despite the injury blows
Related Articles
India vs Australia 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
2nd Test Preview: Green Top Awaits India And Australia In Perth
2nd Test Preview: Green Top Awaits India And Australia In Perth
India vs Australia: Odds Stacked Against Upbeat India In Perth Test
India vs Australia: Odds Stacked Against Upbeat India In Perth Test
Virat Kohli Engineered Anil Kumble
Virat Kohli Engineered Anil Kumble's Exit, Diana Edulji's Leaked Email Suggests
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Reign As Top-Ranked Test Batsman Comes Under New Threat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.