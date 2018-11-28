Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay Hit The Gym After Rain Hits Opening Day Of Warm-Up Game

The opening day of team India's only practice game, prior of the start of the Test series against Australia was disrupted due to rain. With a downpour hitting Sydney, even the toss did not happen on the first morning of the match. But several members of an upbeat team India wasted no time and opted to go for a gym session instead. Virat Kohli along with Ishant Sharma and Murali Vijay was seen at the session. The Indian skipper posted a photograph on social media captioned, "The rain doesn't seem to be going away so we decided to make something of our day ????. Gotta love a good workout with the boys. #makeeverydaycount."

The rain doesn't seem to be going away so we decided to make something of our day . Gotta love a good workout with the boys. #makeeverydaycount pic.twitter.com/E94yPIcpRv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2018

India are currently playing a four-day warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI that is scheduled to run from November 28 to December 1. After the match, the team will be headed to Adelaide for the first Test of the four-match series which will commence from December 6.

Ishant Sharma along with opener Murali Vijay were several players who joined the team after the conclusion of the T20 International (T20I) that the Virat Kohli-led side drew 1-1.

Prior to the start of the T20I series, batting coach Sanjay Bangar was sent to Sydney to help the Test specialists prepare for the upcoming series against Australia. Openers Murali Vijay, Prithvi Shaw along with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been prepping under the guidance of Banger for the gruelling Test series Down Under.

Squads for the Test series:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia (1st and 2nd Test): Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain.