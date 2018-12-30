India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Equals Sourav Ganguly's Record With India's 150th Test Win

Virat Kohli equalled Sourav Ganguly's record for most overseas Test wins as an Indian captain after beating Australia by 137 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Virat Kohli's Team India bowled out the hosts for 261 runs on the final day in Melbourne to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. With the win at the MCG, Virat Kohli registered 11 Test victories as the captain in 24 Tests away from home. Ganguly, however, had attained the same number of wins in 28 Tests.

The MCG win is also India's 150th in the longest format of the game as they became only the fifth country after Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa to achieve the feat.

India have now won seven Test matches in Australia and this is also the second time they have won more than one five-day game in a series in Australia.

India won two Tests in 1977-78, but lost the five match series 3-2.

This is also the first time since 1986 that India have won more than one Test in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Moreover, with three wins, MCG has become India's most successful Test venue in Australia, where they have won three Tests.

Also, Kohli is yet to lose a Test after winning the toss.

India, under Kohli, have won 18 Tests and drawn three, and have never lost a match when he has won the toss.

India lost all five of their tosses in England, and won one toss out of three in South Africa.