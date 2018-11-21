Watch: Virat Kohli Drops A Sitter In The First T20I vs Australia

Team India skipper Virat Kohli had a day to forget on the field during the first Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Gabba in Brisbane. After winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to field and the Indian skipper displayed some sloppy fielding from the onset of the match. The first instance took place in the fourth over of the match when Kohli dropped Australian opener Aaron Finch at short cover from a delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Cricket Australia took note of the incident and posted a video on Twitter.

"A big moment early at the Gabba! #AUSvIND," Cricket Australia said.

The 30-year-old Kohli later caused an error on the field in the 13th over which costed the visitors three runs. Kohli tried to charge-in towards the ball after Marcus Stoinis played a shot towards mid-wicket but the Indian skipper allowed the ball go through.

In the match, India failed to get an ideal start to the Australia tour, losing the rain-hit opening T20 International by four runs. India first faltered in the field, letting Australia score 158 for four after rain shortened the contest to 17 overs a side.

Glenn Maxwell was the star batsman for Australia, hammering 46 runs off 24 balls. The 45 minute rain stoppage meant India were set a revised target of 174 runs in 17 overs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a sublime 76 off 42 balls in the run chase before Dinesh Karthik came up with a pulsating 30 off 13 balls towards the end but India still finished agonisingly short on 169 for seven.