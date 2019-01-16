 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Dedicates Special Message To Sanjay Bangar, Anushka Sharma

Updated: 16 January 2019 16:06 IST

Virat Kohli posted a picture along with India team batting coach Sanjay Bangar and wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli is enjoying his time in Australia both on and off the field. © Twitter

Virat Kohli is enjoying his time in Australia both on and off the field. After leading the Indian cricket team to their first-ever Test series victory in Australia, Virat Kohli played a pivotal role in the second One-Day International (ODI) to level the series against the hosts. Meanwhile, off the field, Kohli is having the time of his life with wife Anushka Sharma. The Indian skipper also tweeted a picture of himself along with his wife and batting coach Sanjay Bangar. He wrote a special message for Bangar and Anushka saying, "with some people you don't need to make an effort to connect."

Anushka was also present during India's historic Test series triumph. During the historic moment, the couple were seen taking a 'victory walk' to make the occasion even more memorable.

Kohli had earlier posted a picture with Anushka after the first ODI. In the picture, the power couple were seen in all-smiles and Kohli captioned the picture with a heart emoticon.

Kohli, who has been in fine form in the series Down Under, had notched up 39th century during the second ODI, which laid the foundation to India's victory. It was his sixth ODI century against Australia and third Down Under.

The premier Indian batsman had also recorded his 24th century while chasing in the match.

The 30-year-old Kohli will be next seen in action during the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

