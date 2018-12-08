 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Australians Would Be "Worst In The World" If They Acted Like Virat Kohli, Says Justin Langer

Updated: 08 December 2018 11:21 IST

Australia coach Justin Langer also played down criticism from legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli celebrated Australian wickets without a care in the world. © AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was at his animated best on day two of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. The visitors got off to a perfect start as pacer Ishant Sharma cleaned up Aaron Finch in the first over of Australia's innings. Ishant definitely loved the sight as Finch was left stunned but it was Kohli who was most pumped up on the field. Australia coach Justin Langer is of the view that his team's behaviour is under scrutiny while Kohli enthusiastically celebrated wickets without a care in the world. Langer added that there is a fine line between celebration and going over the top and if his team acted like Kohli "we'd be the worst blokes in the world".

"It's a fine line, isn't it? That's the truth of it. But I love seeing the passion," Langer on Saturday.

Langer also played down criticism from legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who tweeted that Australian batsman have adopted a defensive approach at home and he had never seen it before. 

"The defensive mindset by the Australian batsmen at home is something I've not seen before in my experience", Tendulkar wrote.

Langer told his players not to let criticism get under their skin, and said it was a different era when Tendulkar played against Australia.

"The teams that Sachin would have played against started with Allan Border and David Boon, and Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh, and Ricky Ponting," he told Fox Sports. 

"Guys that had great Test match experience and they knew their game, were comfortable in their own skin and they knew what to expect.

"Whereas we've got a team at the moment who are very inexperienced in Test match cricket, particularly our batting side."

He added that his team was "fighting their backsides off".

"We have to be patient with them. You can't give these guys 30 or 50 matches of Test match experience. They have to earn it."

Australia ended day two of the opening Test against India in Adelaide on Friday 191/7, with only Travis Head offering some serious resistance.

(With AFP Inputs)

