Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls During Practice Match, Fans Applaud India's Fourth Seamer

Virat Kohli , who has led India to victories single-handedly with his batting on various occasions, was seen bowling on the third day of the four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI on Friday. Even though Kohli bowled just two overs, conceding six runs in total, cricket fans didn't hesitate to heap praise upon the India captain . Some termed him India's fourth seamer, while others called him a perfect all-rounder. Within no time, the fans flooded social media with the videos of Kohli bowling his signature right-arm medium-fast.

Seamer Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack and claimed three big wickets. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a wicket each as India restricted Cricket Australia to 356/6, just two runs short of India's first innings total.

Earlier in the day, India suffered a major blow as teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw landed awkwardly on his left foot while fielding at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Shaw has been ruled out of the first Test in Adelaide due to a ligament ankle injury.

After having tied the three-match T20I series 1-1, India will face Australia in four-Test series, starting December 6 in Adelaide.

For Australia, opener D'Arcy Short scored noteworthy 74 runs off 91 balls, with the help of 11 boundaries. Max Bryant (62), Harry Nielsen (56 not out) and Aaron Hardie (69 not out) supported Short as the hosts dominated the day. Indian bowlers appeared helpless in the morning session as they conceded nearly six runs per over in the first hour of the play.

This isn't the first time when Kohli bowled in a cricket match. The 30-year-old has eight international wickets to his name in the limited-over format. It would be interesting to see if India skipper decides to share the load of his bowlers in the upcoming Tests as well.