"Respect Visitors," Urges Cricket Australia After Crowd Boos Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's grit is tough to break when he comes out to bat. The 30-year-old Virat Kohli has often carried the burden of his team and led them to victories. However, Kohli received an unexpected welcome from the spectators as he stepped out to bat during the Sydney Test. He was booed for the second time in the series by a section of fans. The first such incident came during the first Test at Adelaide. But this time around, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts made a strong remark on the matter and said he didn't likes seeing this. He also urged fans to show respect to the visitors and give them the best possible experience.

"I don't like seeing that," Roberts was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"I would urge our fans to support the game with honour.

"The game is bigger than all of us, we need to respect our visitors, give them the best possible experience of visiting our country, and then hopefully beat them on the field," he added.

When Kohli was booed during the third day of the first Test earlier, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting had said that the Indian skipper must have faced worse than this in his career.

Kohli has scored a century and half-century in the ongoing Test series. He scored 23 runs during the first innings of the Sydney Test before getting dismissed by pacer Josh Hazlewood.