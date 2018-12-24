Virat Kohli And Team Hit The Nets In Melbourne, Fans Go Berserk

Virat Kohli and his team have a huge fan following around the world. Not only the Indian fans go berserk when the team is around but also the Australian fans are pretty excited to see the Indian superstars. As the Indian cricket team hits the net session in Melbourne on Monday, ahead of the third Test , a large number of fans and supporters gathered to watch the their cricketing idols. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), excited fans can be seen cheering Kohli and other members of the team as they reach the nets.

What it's like to witness @imVkohli & co. train at the MCG



Boxing Day Test round the corner & fans came over to the G to watch their favourite superstars train. We got our FAN Cam ON to watch #TeamIndia train ahead of the 3rd Test - by @28anand



https://t.co/xvdIzYyzFH pic.twitter.com/WicAkR9m9N — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2018

In the video, the members of the Indian team can be seen training hard under the supervision head coach Ravi Shastri. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently joined the squad, was also seen sweating it out in the training session.

The team is facing injury concerns ahead of the third Test. Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was sidelined with an abdominal strain for the second Test, is still doubtful for the next Test.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday declared all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fit for selection, for the upcoming Test after recovering from shoulder troubles.

India and Australia are engaged in a four-match Test rubber, currently level at 1-1. India won the opening Test in Adelaide while Australia bounced back in the second Test in Perth, winning the match by a convincing 146-run margin.

The third match of the series is scheduled to commence from December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.