Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Disappointing": Travis Head Regrets Tim Paine Dropping Virat Kohli On Day One

Updated: 26 December 2018 21:01 IST

Virat Kohli was dropped on 47 by Australia skipper Tim Paine behind the stumps off Mitchell Starc's bowling.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to 215/2 at the end of Day One. © AFP

On the first day of the third India-Australia Test in Melbourne, Virat Kohli was dropped while batting on 47 by Australia skipper Tim Paine off Mitchell Starc's bowling. And this has left Australia batsman Travis Head full of regret. "The best over today was from Starc. Beating Kohli inside and outside, that new ball hopefully can come out and do that tomorrow again. It was disappointing to leave that chance but it happens," Head said after the day's play at the press conference.

Along with Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara (68 batting) was also in the middle at the close of play, with the visitors well placed at 215/2. Head said that the hosts would have preferred to take four or five more wickets.

"We would have liked to have 4-5 wickets tonight, but it is a massive morning and if we can still get them down two wickets in the morning, it will be good while the ball is still reasonably hard and a couple left handers coming later on," he said.

Head further said that the home side can change the momentum going into the second day with the pitch getting more spin.

"Yeah it was a tough day. A grinding day of Test cricket and they batted well. We created pressure and we have seen for the whole series there hasn't been high run rate for the day," Head said.
Head lavished praise on pacer Pat Cummins (2/40) for getting both the wickets in the day.
"Cummins led from the front and got two wickets for us. He bowled hard and aggressive, used his bouncer well, and extracted something from the wicket. And he put pressure on Indian batsmen all day," he said.

(With IANS inputs)

