The Indian cricket team is in Australia for a 64-day long tour , starting with a three-match T20I series on November 21 at the Gabba, Brisbane. Ahead of the start of the gruelling tour, India captain Virat Kohli took some time out to meet Australian footballer Tim Cahill , who has also represented Premier League club Everton as a striker. Cahill took to Instagram to upload a photo with Kohli and thanked the Indian cricket captain for supporting the Australian footballer's decision to play in India. "Pleasure to catch up with you brother @virat.kohli. A lot of respect for you and the work you do in INDIA on and off the cricket pitch. Appreciate you supporting my move to play football in India. #LEGEND," he captioned the image.

Cahill, who plays for the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Jamshedpur FC, has made six appearances for the Indian club, scoring only one goal so far.

In the ISL points table, Jamshedpur FC are currently placed fourth with 11 points from seven games.

Till now, Jamshedpur have played seven games, winning two and drawing five.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded pictures of Team India's first practice session. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabah Pant was seen fine-tuning his bat while top-order batsman Rohit Sharma also took to the nets.

Some post #TeamIndia's first training session at The Gabba! pic.twitter.com/zeznMTsWoA — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2018

Cricket Australia also posted a picture of Kohli sweating it out in the field.

India captain @imVkohli runs laps at the Gabba as the side have their first hit out of the tour. Here's what the coach had to say: https://t.co/0tc4q0EVfq #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UEl127ftrK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2018

India start their tour of Australia with a three-match T20I series. The last time India toured Australia in 2014-15, they clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0 and will aim for a repeat performance.

Following the three-match T20Is series, India will play Australia in four-match Test series, starting from December 6.

The visitors will end their tour with the third and final ODI on January 18, 2018.