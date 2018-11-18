 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Former Everton Star Meets "Legend" Virat Kohli, Thanks Him For Support

Updated: 18 November 2018 21:45 IST

Tim Cahill thanked Virat Kohli for supporting his move to playing football in India.

Former Everton Star Meets "Legend" Virat Kohli, Thanks Him For Support
Virat Kohli met former Everton striker in Australia. © Instagram

The Indian cricket team is in Australia for a 64-day long tour, starting with a three-match T20I series on November 21 at the Gabba, Brisbane. Ahead of the start of the gruelling tour, India captain Virat Kohli took some time out to meet Australian footballer Tim Cahill, who has also represented Premier League club Everton as a striker. Cahill took to Instagram to upload a photo with Kohli and thanked the Indian cricket captain for supporting the Australian footballer's decision to play in India. "Pleasure to catch up with you brother @virat.kohli. A lot of respect for you and the work you do in INDIA on and off the cricket pitch. Appreciate you supporting my move to play football in India. #LEGEND," he captioned the image.

Cahill, who plays for the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Jamshedpur FC, has made six appearances for the Indian club, scoring only one goal so far.

In the ISL points table, Jamshedpur FC are currently placed fourth with 11 points from seven games.

Till now, Jamshedpur have played seven games, winning two and drawing five.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded pictures of Team India's first practice session. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabah Pant was seen fine-tuning his bat while top-order batsman Rohit Sharma also took to the nets.

Cricket Australia also posted a picture of Kohli sweating it out in the field.

India start their tour of Australia with a three-match T20I series. The last time India toured Australia in 2014-15, they clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0 and will aim for a repeat performance.

Following the three-match T20Is series, India will play Australia in four-match Test series, starting from December 6.

The visitors will end their tour with the third and final ODI on January 18, 2018.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia Jamshedpur FC Tim Cahill Football Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cahill thanked Kohli for supporting his move of playing football in India
  • Cahill plays for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL
  • India will end their tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series
Related Articles
Everyone Should Understand That MS Dhoni Is Not 20 Years Old Anymore, Says Kapil Dev
Everyone Should Understand That MS Dhoni Is Not 20 Years Old Anymore, Says Kapil Dev
BCCI Rubbishes Report That Virat Kohli Was Told To Be "Humble" By CoA In Australia
BCCI Rubbishes Report That Virat Kohli Was Told To Be "Humble" By CoA In Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Other Indian Stars Undergo First Training Session
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Other Indian Stars Undergo First Training Session
India vs Australia: Australia
India vs Australia: Australia's Polite Approach Will Have No Effect On Passionate Virat Kohli, Says Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli Poses With Fans In Brisbane Ahead Of India vs Australia Series
Virat Kohli Poses With Fans In Brisbane Ahead Of India vs Australia Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.