"That's What Has Got Him Success": Zaheer Khan On Virat Kohli's On-Field Attitude

Virat Kohli's on-field attitude has been in the spotlight of late. Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah recently called him the "world's worst behaved player" and then Mitchell Johnson slammed his antics during the Perth Test. Speaking up on the issue in an exclusive chat with NDTV, former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan said that Virat Kohli's much-discussed on-field attitude has played a major role to play in getting him success. "When you talk about Virat Kohli, you talk about his fighting spirit, you talk about his drive, and if that has got him success then he should stick to that," Khan said.

Virat Kohli has been in the trenches and involved in several verbal spats, so much so that rival captain Paine was caught on stump mic, telling Murali Vijay that couldn't possibly like Virat Kohli as a person.

"I know he's your captain but you can't seriously like him as a bloke," the stump mic caught Paine as telling Vijay.

The Kohli-Paine war of words began on Day 3 when the Indian skipper took a jibe at his Australia counterpart.

The incident happened after the visitors went for a huge caught-behind appeal in the final over of the day. The stump microphones picked up Virat Kohli saying, "if he messes it up, it's 2-0," while referring to the Test series lead. Tim Paine promptly replied: "You've got to bat first, big head".

The argument spilled over into Day 4 and umpire Chris Gaffaney had to intervene as Virat Kohli and Paine got involved in another argument.