"Spinners Mature A Lot With Age, Maybe They're Like Wine": Team India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

India registered a 31-run victory in the first Test in Adelaide to go 1-0 up in the four-match Test series against Australia. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role in both the innings, picking up a total of six wickets. Hailing the 32-year-old's effort, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday said that Ashwin bowled with a lot of maturity and helped the team gain control in the match.

"Spinners mature a lot with age. May be they are like wine. Ashwin has been really good and in the last match he gave us the control, bowling close to 90 overs for 147 runs and six wickets. Can't ask for anything better. He allowed the fast bowlers to take turns and he controlled from one end. That was the job he was entrusted with and he did that exceptionally well," Bharat Arun said in the press conference held after the practice session in Perth.

"Ashwin is extremely confident and aware of what he is doing. It's important a spinner discovers what he can do. He did his job exceptionally well," Arun added.

The Indian pace trio comprising Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami claimed 14 wickets to help India register their first win in Australia in ten years. Praising the effort from the fast bowlers, Bharat Arun also said the execution from the pacers was perfect and the current group of fast bowlers is one the best India have ever had.

"It's a great feeling from the Indian perspective that the fast bowlers are doing a great job. It's not just one or two, bunch of bowlers are doing well. I think it's the effort and the consistency with which they are able to perform over a period of time and that's very very encouraging.

"The game plan that we had, it was being consistent on the areas we bowl and I think that the execution was perfect. Can't ask for anything better. Consistency was a big issue earlier and the bowlers have worked really hard on that. This is one of the best fast bowling groups India has ever had," Arun added.

Speaking up on the pitch for the second Test, Arun said, "We really haven't taken a look at the wicket. Irrespective of the conditions, we are open to playing on any kind of surface given to us."

The second Test between India and Australia will commence from December 14 in Perth.