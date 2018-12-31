 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"At Its Lowest Ever": Sourav Ganguly Slams Australian Cricket Over Quality Of Selection

Updated: 31 December 2018 16:42 IST

Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to say that Australia's selection is currently hitting its "lowest".

"At Its Lowest Ever": Sourav Ganguly Slams Australian Cricket Over Quality Of Selection
Sourav Ganguly is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly never minced words during his playing days and he has continued to pursue this trend well into his retirement. On Monday, the former Indian captain and current president of the Cricket Association of Bengal took a pot shot at Australian cricket, saying the country's selection is currently hitting "its lowest" because the "greats have to put in their Instagram posts to give direction." Along with the message, Ganguly tweeted a screenshot of Steve Waugh's Instagram post, where the former Australian captain had suggested his batting order for the Sydney Test. Waugh wrote, "My batting order from the selected squad for the Sydney test."

Before this Sourav Ganguly had criticised Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for not maintaining his fitness levels. "Ashwin is not doing his reputation any good," Ganguly wrote in a newspaper and said that being the premier spinner for the side Ashwin can't keep himself out of action, so many times, due to injuries during the overseas tours.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is worrying me now, he can't be the premier spinner and get injured so many times on big tours: England, South Africa and now Australia," Ganguly had written in his column in the Times of India.

Sourav Ganguly had played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, and retired from the game in 2008, playing his last Test match against Australia in Nagpur in November. Ganguly had last played an ODI back in November 2007 against Pakistan in Gwalior.

In the Indian Premier League, Ganguly had represented the Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Steve Waugh Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 4th Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ganguly took a potshot at Australian cricket over it's selection quality
  • Ganguly took to Twitter to criticise Australian cricket
  • Ganguly had recently criticised Ashwin for not keeping fit
Related Articles
"Ashwin
"Ashwin's Not Doing His Reputation Any Good": Sourav Ganguly Raises Concern Over Ashwin's Fitness
IPL: "Yuvraj Singh Great Player For The Country," Sourav Ganguly Extends Wishes For The All-Rounder
IPL: "Yuvraj Singh Great Player For The Country," Sourav Ganguly Extends Wishes For The All-Rounder
"Still Two Tests To Go And India Can Win Both": Sourav Ganguly After Loss In Perth
"Still Two Tests To Go And India Can Win Both": Sourav Ganguly After Loss In Perth
VVS Laxman
VVS Laxman's 281 At Eden Gardens Saved My Career, Says Sourav Ganguly
"Really Credible": Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India After Win vs Australia
"Really Credible": Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India After Win vs Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.