Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"It Was A Great Effort": Shoaib Akhtar Praises Virat Kohli's Team India For Historic Win In Australia

Updated: 08 January 2019 09:18 IST

Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to praise Team India's historic victory vs Australia on Monday.

"It Was A Great Effort": Shoaib Akhtar Praises Virat Kohli
Team India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia on Monday. © AFP

Virat Kohli and Team India scripted history on Monday by becoming the first Indian side to win a Test series in Australia. India won the series 2-1 after the Sydney Test ended in a draw due to rain. This has invited praise from former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who took to Twitter to say, "Congratulations to Team India for a historic series victory Down Under. One of the toughest tours in world cricket is a Test Series in Australia. It was a great effort and they kept Aussies under pressure throughout."

With the victory, India also became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia. India had ripped through the Australian tail in Sydney on a shortened Day Four, when bad light and rain allowed only around 100 minutes of play, bowling the hosts out for 300 in reply to their own ominous 622 for seven declared. Australia then suffered the indignity of being forced to follow on at home for the first time in 30 years as Kohli twisted the knife.

Only four overs of their second innings were possible, with Marcus Harris not out two and Usman Khawaja unbeaten on four before the match was called off.

"I want to say I've never been more proud of being part of a team, than this one right here," said Kohli.

"The boys make the captain look good. By far, this is my biggest achievement. It's at the top of the pile."

Australia skipper Tim Paine paid tribute to India.

"Have to tip our hat to India, we know how tough it is to win in Australia so congrats to Virat and (coach) Ravi (Shastri) because it's a huge achievement," he said.

"Disappointed, definitely over the last two Tests. We had our chances in Adelaide, in Perth I thought we played some good cricket, but in Melbourne and Sydney, we've been outplayed."

India got the series off to the best possible start by winning the tight opening Test in Adelaide by 31 runs on the fifth day - their first Test win in Australia for a decade.

(With AFP inputs)

