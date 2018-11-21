Shikhar Dhawan Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Highest Run-Getter In T20Is In A Calendar Year

India lost the first T20I against Australia by four runs at the Gabba in Brisbane. The lone bright spot in the Indian innings was Shikhar Dhawan's 76 off 42 balls that kept India afloat in the 174-run chase as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. During his stay in the middle, Dhawan surpassed captain Virat Kohli to become the highest run-getter in T20Is in a calendar year. Virat Kohli (641 runs in 2016) held the record for most runs in a calendar year in T20Is, but now Dhawan with 648 runs in 2018 has the distinction.

After a poor show in the Windies series, this innings was definitely a breath of fresh air for the Indian opener.

In the five ODIs against the Windies, Dhawan recorded scores of 4, 29, 35, 38, and 6, while in the three T20Is, he registered scores of 3, 43 and 92.

In 2018, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (576 runs), Rohit Sharma (567 runs), Babar Azam (563 runs) follow Dhawan in the list of highest run-scorers in T20Is in a calendar year.

Rohit Sharma, who is just 74 runs away to overtake Kohli, is just 57 runs short of becoming the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

On the match front, the Australians produced a discipline brilliant bowling effort to beat the visitors in a rain-marred match.

For Australia, Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis shared four wickets between them. Apart from them, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake took one wicket apiece.

Zampa, who returned with figures of 2/22 in four overs, was adjudged man of the match.

By virtue of this loss, India suffered their first defeat for in run-chase in nine T20Is - the last was against New Zealand.

The second T20I match between India and Australia will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 23.