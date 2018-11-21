 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Shikhar Dhawan Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Highest Run-Getter In T20Is In A Calendar Year

Updated: 21 November 2018 20:08 IST

Shikhar Dhawan, with 648 runs, overtook Virat Kohli as the highest T20I run-getter in a calendar year.

Shikhar Dhawan Breaks Virat Kohli
Shikhar Dhawan scored 76 runs off 42 balls in the 1st T20I against Australia. © PTI

India lost the first T20I against Australia by four runs at the Gabba in Brisbane. The lone bright spot in the Indian innings was Shikhar Dhawan's 76 off 42 balls that kept India afloat in the 174-run chase as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. During his stay in the middle, Dhawan surpassed captain Virat Kohli to become the highest run-getter in T20Is in a calendar year. Virat Kohli (641 runs in 2016) held the record for most runs in a calendar year in T20Is, but now Dhawan with 648 runs in 2018 has the distinction.

After a poor show in the Windies series, this innings was definitely a breath of fresh air for the Indian opener.

In the five ODIs against the Windies, Dhawan recorded scores of 4, 29, 35, 38, and 6, while in the three T20Is, he registered scores of 3, 43 and 92.

In 2018, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (576 runs), Rohit Sharma (567 runs), Babar Azam (563 runs) follow Dhawan in the list of highest run-scorers in T20Is in a calendar year.

Rohit Sharma, who is just 74 runs away to overtake Kohli, is just 57 runs short of becoming the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

On the match front, the Australians produced a discipline brilliant bowling effort to beat the visitors in a rain-marred match.

For Australia, Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis shared four wickets between them. Apart from them, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake took one wicket apiece.

Zampa, who returned with figures of 2/22 in four overs, was adjudged man of the match.

By virtue of this loss, India suffered their first defeat for in run-chase in nine T20Is - the last was against New Zealand.

The second T20I match between India and Australia will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 23.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan scored 76 runs off 42 balls in the 1st T20I vs Australia
  • Shikhar Dhawan now has 648 T20I runs in 2018
  • India lost the match by four runs in a rain-hit match
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Cracks "GST" Joke As India Lose Rain-Shortened Encounter
Virender Sehwag Cracks "GST" Joke As India Lose Rain-Shortened Encounter
India vs Australia: Team India Departs For Gruelling Tour With "Happy Faces"
India vs Australia: Team India Departs For Gruelling Tour With "Happy Faces"
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
3rd T20I Preview: India Aim Clean Sweep, Face Misfiring Windies In Chennai
3rd T20I Preview: India Aim Clean Sweep, Face Misfiring Windies In Chennai
India vs West Indies, Highlights 2nd T20I: India Beat Windies By 71 Runs To Clinch Three-Match Series 2-0
India vs West Indies, Highlights 2nd T20I: India Beat Windies By 71 Runs To Clinch Three-Match Series 2-0
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.