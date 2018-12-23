Sachin Tendulkar is now the latest cricketing heavyweight to react to the "average" rating given to the Optus Stadium pitch by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Former cricketers - such as Mitchell Johnson and Michael Vaughan - have already taken to Twitter to slam the rating given by match referee Ranjan Madugalle. And now Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to join the bandwagon, saying, “Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means “Average”.

Here's what former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan had to say.

Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I'd actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG https://t.co/Q1vOYm6AaB — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling .. Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone .. Should be more like this IMO .. https://t.co/c5jx99oQfO — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 21, 2018

Australia defeated India in the second Test in Perth by a convincing 146-run margin to level the Test series 1-1.

The pace-friendly track in Perth was supposedly given "average" rating as the uneven bounce generated on several occasions troubled the batsmen. In the first innings, Indian captain Virat Kohli got hit on the forearm after the ball took off in surprising manner after hitting the deck. Australian opener Aaron Finch, too, was struck on the index finger off Mohammed Shami's bowling in the second innings and was then forced to retire hurt.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle had earlier rated the Adelaide pitch as “very good”. The third match of the Test series will be played in Melbourne December 26 onwards.