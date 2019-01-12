 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"MS Dhoni India's Ideal No. 4": Rohit Sharma Differs With Virat Kohli

Updated: 12 January 2019 20:50 IST

Virat Kohli had earlier expressed his preference for Ambati Rayudu to other players for the number four position.

"MS Dhoni India
MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma stitched a 137-run partnership stand for the fourth-wicket. © AFP

MS Dhoni scored a half-century while batting at number five in the first One-day International but India lost the series opener by 34 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who made 133 runs off 129 balls, believes that India's World Cup-winning captain is "ideal" for the number four slot, an opinion much different from his skipper Virat Kohli's view point. However, Rohit added that Ambati Rayudu is no less impressive at number four and the captain will have the final say on the batting order. 

"Personally, I always feel that Dhoni batting at number four will be ideal for the team but we have got Ambati Rayudu who has done really well now at number four. It totally depends on what the captain and coach think about it. Personally asking, I would be happy if Dhoni bats at four," Rohit, who scored 133 off 129 deliveries, said at the post-match conference.    

Kohli had earlier expressed his preference for Rayudu to other players for the contentious position.    

Chasing 289 for a win, India were at one stage reduced to 4 for 3 before Rohit, who scored his 22nd ODI hundred, and Dhoni put on a 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket. But India, in the end, fell short.    

"If you look at his (Dhoni's) overall batting, his strike rate is around 90. Today was a different scenario, when he came out to bat we had already lost three wickets and Australia were bowling pretty well. You just cannot go out and get 100-run partnership easily. So we took a little bit of time and even I did not score as quickly as I normally do," Rohit said.    

"I took my time too because we wanted to get that partnership and losing another wicket at that point, the game would have been dead there and then. So, we had to play dot balls and build a partnership," he explained.    

Rohit also said that the former captain was ready to bat anywhere for the team.

India's top-order was exposed after they lost Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early on, as well as Ambati Rayudu for a two-ball duck. Rohit said it put pressure on other batsmen to build a partnership but denied suggestions that India's middle-order is light weight.    

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored his 68th ODI half-century in Sydney
  • Rohit Sharma made 133 runs off 129 balls
  • India lost the ODI series-opener by 34 runs
Related Articles
"We Were Lucky To Get MS Dhoni Out": Australia Fast Bowler Jhye Richardson
"We Were Lucky To Get MS Dhoni Out": Australia Fast Bowler Jhye Richardson
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Dubious Dismissal During First ODI Upsets Fans
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Becomes Fifth Indian To Score 10,000 ODI Runs
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Becomes Fifth Indian To Score 10,000 ODI Runs
"MS Dhoni Is One Of The Best": Tim Paine Lauds India
"MS Dhoni Is One Of The Best": Tim Paine Lauds India's Former Captain
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Fever Grips Sydney Ahead Of India-Australia First ODI - Watch
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Fever Grips Sydney Ahead Of India-Australia First ODI - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.