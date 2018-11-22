Robin Uthappa Clarifies On Opting For Commentary Over Playing Ranji Trophy

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia saw two new faces in the commentary box. Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir made their commentary debuts as both were part of the 15-member commentary panel. But with Ranji season currently going on, Saurashtra batsman Robin Uthappa faced flak for opting to commentate rather than playing for his state team in the Elite Group A match against Gujarat. Clarifying on his commentary stint, Uthappa revealed that he missed out on the match due to an ankle injury. “Just to clear the misconceptions out-there. I'm giving commentary a go coz I'm currently recovering from an ankle surgery. It's by no means takes away from how much I love competing and will continue to do so till I don't enjoy it anymore or can't physically. #sonysix #INDvsAUS,” Uthappa wrote on his official twitter handle.

Uthappa and Gambhir are two active players to feature in the commentary team for the India and Australia series.

Both the batsmen have been out of favour of the Indian team for quite some time now. While Robin Uthappa last played for India back in July 2015 against Zimbabwe, veteran Gautam Gambhir last represented India during India's Test series against England in 2016 at Rajkot.

Uthappa last year ended is 15-year association with Karnataka and made a move to Saurashtra.

Gambhir, on the other hand recently stepped down as the skipper of the Delhi Ranji team. The 37-year-old was also released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils (DD) after a horrible outing in the 2018 edition.