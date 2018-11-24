Rishabh Pant Criticised On Twitter After Posting Picture With Prithvi Shaw

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Saturday faced heavy criticism for uploading a picture with Prithvi Shaw on his official Twitter handle. Flooding his comments section, seemingly irate users suggested he should concentrate on his game instead of uploading pictures. Some of them even went to the extent of blaming him for India's narrow loss to Australia in a rain-hit 1st T20I match at The Gabba in Brisbane. "We lost 1st match coz of u only", wrote a Twitter user on Pant's comment section, while one of the users said, "Photo session band karo. Match finish karne ka try karo (Stop your photo session and try finishing matches)".

My brother has the coolest brother... just saying @PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/vCw6VH1VW3 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) November 24, 2018

After Australia put up 158/4 in a 17-over-a-side game, India were given a revised target of 174. India's chances were boosted by Shikhar Dhawan's 76 off 42 balls, but once he was dismissed, the onus was on Dinesh Karthik and Pant. However, the left-handed batsman departed in an attempt to play a cheeky shot.

Thoda game p dheyan do we lost 1st match coz of u only .... — Dr Rahul Kumar (@Dr_Rahul_Sp) November 24, 2018

Photo session band karo. Match finish karne ka try karo. — Binayak (@Binayakuce) November 24, 2018

Both of you play fearless cricket but there is just a small line of difference between fearless and senseless. #PlayResponsible #AwesomeChamps #Fearless — Manish Jain (@Nausikiya) November 24, 2018

Coolest shot k chakkar main match tere karan haar gye

Kbhi normal bhi khela kar...

Otherwise very soon bahar — Sunny chatterjee (@Sunnychatterj10) November 24, 2018

Bhai game par zyada dhyan do... Social media par itna active mat raho — Dhanjit Patgiri (@DhanjitPatgiri4) November 24, 2018

In the post-match conference, India captain Virat Kohli was of the opinion that Pant's departure tilted the decision in favour of the hosts.

"It was a close game, was a see-saw battle. Started well with the bat, fumbled in the middle overs, in the end, we thought we'll win with Pant and Karthik but it changed again with Pant's dismissal," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

In the chase, India could only muster 169/7, courtesy a magnificent last over from Marcus Stoinis.

With the 2nd T20I abandoned due to incessant rainfall, India will be looking to win the third match on November 25 and level the three-match series before the start of the four-match Test series.

The last time India toured Down Under, they had won the three-match T20I series 3-0 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.