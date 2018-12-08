Rishabh Pant Takes Six Catches In An Innings, Equals MS Dhoni's Test Record

Rishabh Pant, who is carrying the onus of wicket-keeping in Test cricket for the Indian cricket team, after MS Dhoni's retirement and Wriddhiman Saha's injury, on Saturday achieved a significant feat. The 21-year-old Rishabh Pant during the ongoing Adelaide Test against Australia became the Indian wicket-keeper to take most catches in an innings equalling MS Dhoni's record. Pant achieved the feat after taking Josh Hazlewood's catch behind the stumps from Mohammed Shami's delivery in the first innings. It was Pant's sixth catch in the innings and Dhoni had achieved the same feat in Wellington, 2009.

6 - most catches by an Indian keeper in a Test inns: MS Dhoni at Wellington 2009 and Rishabh Pant today!#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 8, 2018

The 37-year-old Dhoni had called time on his Test career in 2014. He had played his last match in the longest format of the game in Melbourne against Australia from December 26 to 30, 2014.

Pant, meanwhile playing only his sixth Test match has scored 346 runs with an average of 43.25 and the highest score of 114.

In the going match, Pant managed to score 25 runs in the first innings before he was sent back by Nathan Lyon. His knock was laced with two boundaries and one hit over the fence.

Saha, on the other hand had underwent a shoulder surgery in Manchester, earlier this year.

The 34-year-old Saha has the experience of 32 Tests under his belt and scored 1,164 runs with the highest score of 117.