Australia vs India 2018/19

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Wicket-Keeper To Score A Test Century In Australia
Updated: 04 January 2019 12:26 IST

Rishabh Pant has now scored more runs than skipper Virat Kohli (282) in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

The 21-year-old left-hander smashed eight boundaries in his composed 137-ball knock. © Twitter

Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant century, the second of his career, to pile more pressure on Australia on Day Two of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. The 21-year-old left-hander smashed eight boundaries in his composed 137-ball knock, building on 193 from Cheteshwar Pujara to steer India to 511 for six in the final session of the day. Pant's ton came from a four off spinner Marnus Labuschagne. Pant's highest score in his fledging nine-Test career so far was at the Oval against England last year when he hit 114.

With the hundred in Sydney, Pant also became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a hundred in Australia.

Pant also became the only second visiting wicket-keeper to register Test centuries both in England and Australia. Jeffery Dujon, with hundreds in Manchester and Perth in 1984, was the first.

Pant is now the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing four-Test series in Australia. He overtook Virat Kohli's 282 runs and trails only Cheteshwar Pujara, who leads with 521 runs.

Moreover, Pant became the first wicket-keeper from the subcontinent to score over 200 runs and take 20 catches in a Test series.

As far as the match is concerned, India declared at a massive 622 for seven in their first innings after centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Pujara made 193 and Pant was not out 159 when skipper Virat Kohli made his call in the final overs of the day after Ravindra Jadeja was out for 81.

The visitors lead 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch their first-ever series win in Australia.

